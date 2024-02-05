Naval Station Norfolk Conducts Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Station Norfolk participated in the annual two-part force protection exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 (CSSC23), Feb. 6-17.



Conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), CSSC23 uses realistic drills and scenarios to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensures seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners.



“Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain reinforces our ability to respond to threats to the base and the more than 300 tenant commands we support,” said Capt. Janet Days, NAVSTA Norfolk’s commanding officer. “The more we drill as a team, the more prepared we are to respond to any threat we may encounter. We have a responsibility to ensure the safety and security of our personnel and assets, so it is crucial we have confidence in our response and training.”





Citadel Shield, which occurred during the first week, focused on installation-level training and all scenarios occurred within the installation’s fence line. Scenarios included an active shooter, hostage situation, gate runner, unmanned aerial surveillance, protesters at the gate and suspicious package.



During the Citadel Shield portion, NAVSTA Norfolk’s installation training team conducted an active shooter drill that evaluated information dissemination, individual response plans, security force response and the ability to coordinate with local emergency responders and the community. A simulated active shooter took place at building LP-1, which serves as the distinguished visitors terminal for the installation. Naval Security Forces responded to and neutralized simulated threats in the terminal. Subsequently, NAVSTA Norfolk’s Fire & Emergency Services simulated triaging victims.







“Our number one asset in the United States military is our people,” said Cmdr. Robert Collett, NAVSTA Norfolk’s security officer. “There’s a saying: ‘Mission first, Sailors always.’ ”



The Solid Curtain portion of the exercise, which took place during the second week was a national-level exercise centered on command, control and communications Navy-wide where different incidents happen at installations throughout the U.S., which can impact the force protection levels for other installations.



“The overall goal with Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is to train like we fight so that if an incident did happen we would achieve optimal results - meaning no loss of life and no impact to mission,” said Collett. “In short, the good guys win and the bad guys do not.”



The two-part approach of the exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners in order to protect life, equipment and facilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 Story ID: 463368