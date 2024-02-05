403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Song, Ki-Po, Logistics Readiness Center-North

Hometown:



Seoul, South Korea



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army:



25 years.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military:



My career with U.S. Forces Korea started with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service in August 1998. In April 1999, I transferred to the Engineering Resource Management Division, Department of Public Works, 34th Support Group, Yongsan Garrison. Following that, most of my career has been with the Installation Property Book Office at Camps Red Cloud and Casey since January 2003.



How long have you been in this position?



21 years as a general supply specialist.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



My current duty is serving as a general supply specialist at the Installation Property Book Office, Asset Management Branch, LRC-North. I am responsible for planning, executing, and completing all assigned program functions in accordance with a variety of regulations while implementing instructions from higher command, resolving conflicts that arise, and coordinating the work of others as necessary. I am critical to participating in directing, implementing, and coordinating the operations of the division to include Installation and Organization Property Book activities for LRC-North and USAG Yongsan-Casey. I execute Command Supply Discipline Program training and lead the preparation of the CSDP Inspection conducted by the IPBO, Army Field Support Battalion-Korea, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, and Army Sustainment Command.



What other duties are you responsible for?



As a senior leader of Korean local nationals, I am responsible for developing, implementing, and adhering to standard operating procedures pertaining to warehouse operations. Additionally, I am responsible for maintaining relations with USAG Yongsan-Casey, 411st Contracting Support Battalion and Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Service Center to resolve any issues in PR&C delivery, equipment issue, and turn-in.



My responsibilities extend beyond conducting daily operations. As an acting property book officer, I assist in managing organization and installation property with a current value of $11 million for LRC-North and $72.2 million for USAG Yongsan-Casey.



I also conduct a key role as Wide Area Workflow group administrator for LRC-North and USAG Yongsan-Casey. I manage all users’ accounts, including registration, activation & deactivation of user role, and verifying users’ web-training in compliance to logistics function administers by editing user profiles, resetting user passwords, and resetting user certificates. Furthermore, I assist team members in establishing an efficient workflow. These additional duties play a crucial role in managing and maintaining U.S. Government properties in Areas I and II on the Korean Peninsula.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-North?



Throughout my extensive tenure, I worked as an Area I technical representative for the U.S. Army Korea Regional Office 2003 thru 2006. I successfully installed and inspected full sets of furniture and appliances for 33 barracks and senior leader quarters. I created a matrix which automatically calculates the authorized number of furniture sets in compliance with KORO Housing Operation Supplement to Army Regulation 210-50 and enables personnel to effectively train new or current employees on unaccompanied personnel housing furnishing functions. Through effective communication and collaboration, I successfully worked together and coordinated with all relative military units to achieve this outstanding accomplishment.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-North?



The exceptional leadership at LRC-North stands out as the best aspect of working here. Every employee is valued and receives unwavering support for their personal growth and development. The leaders' attention and assistance instill confidence in employees, motivating them to strive for excellence. This leadership serves as a significant driving force, enabling us to function as a cohesive team, collaborate effectively, and achieve remarkable outcomes.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I had a back surgery in April 2023, so a lot of my time is spent stretching and reaching for younger days. When I am feeling well, I enjoy traveling to various destinations with my wife such as ancient palaces in Seoul and many tourist attractions in Korea. I find this allows me to be unwind and expand my knowledge and experience.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



I am thankful to have been blessed with a deep voice. My low tone has allowed me to participate in the church choir for the last 32 years. It brings me joy to contribute to the choir's hymns with my vocal abilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 Story ID: 463346 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Song, Ki-Po, Logistics Readiness Center-North, by Galen Putnam