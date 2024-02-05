Here to serve our community

FORT CARSON, Colo.- A passion for criminal justice led a military police Soldier on Fort Carson to where he is now, committed to the safety of the community and building trust.



Here to protect and serve, U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Wooden, a military police officer with 59th Military Police Company, 759th Military Police Battalion, strives to engage with the Fort Carson community in a positive way.



When it came to pursuing a career, Wooden found that the Army was the best fit for him, not only because his father served but it also allowed him to go after a career in criminal justice.



“My father was in the Army; it was a rite of passage for me to join too,” said Wooden. “I wanted to pursue a career where I was still able to work on my career every single day, but also pursue my education at the same time.”



Additionally, Wooden is considerate of what others may be going through and protects the community with compassion.



“I strive to be empathetic with people, especially when responding to calls, and realizing that, yes, we are here to enforce the law, but also, these are brothers and sisters in arms.” said Wooden.



Although they do patrolings around the community in vehicles, interacting with the community has become part of their mission to show who they are as a unit in a better light.



“Trying to engage with the community as much as possible, like stopping by the schools and interacting with the kids. Shopping at the exchange on post and engaging with people, things of that nature,” said Wooden.



Nonetheless, Wooden says his unit is here for the community and the priority is to keep the community safe.



“One thing here is that in Fort Carson, you cannot play when it comes to speeding through the school zone,” said Wooden. “We strive to enforce our presence by forcing traffic in those areas, so that people have peace of mind that their kids are safe when walking to and from school.”



Working with the same people everyday has allowed them to create a tight bond among each other in his platoon. Wooden says they are able to rely on one another when it is needed.



“Working with him is nothing short of phenomenal, he is a very personable Soldier,” said Staff Sgt. Adam Harris with 59th MP Co., 759th MP Bn. “He is also very empathic, which is a very important attribute to have in our profession.”



Wooden says he finds motivation in being able to help someone everyday when responding to a call.

