NETCOM Commanding General Major General Christopher Eubank delivers keynote address at (AFCEA) Enabling Distributed C2 Symposium on JBLM

JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCORD, WA - On February 2, The United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) proudly announces that Major General Christopher Eubank, Commanding General of NETCOM, was the distinguished keynote speaker at the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Enabling Distributed C2 Symposium held on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM).



This symposium brought together esteemed military leaders, industry innovators, and government representatives to explore the latest developments and challenges in distributed command and control (C2) systems.



Major General Eubank’s keynote address showcased NETCOM’s unwavering commitment to advancing network capabilities and ensuring operational readiness in an era of dynamic and dispersed military operations. With deep expertise and strategic vision, Major General Eubank emphasized the critical importance of resilient and adaptable network architectures in enabling effective distributed C2.



NETCOM, under Major General Eubank’s leadership, continues to pioneer initiatives aimed at enhancing the Army’s technological edge, fostering interagency collaboration, and strengthening alliances with international partners.



Reflecting on the symposium, Major General Eubank remarked, “The AFCEA Enabling Distributed C2 Symposium represents a pivotal opportunity to exchange insights and forge partnerships that are essential to addressing the evolving challenges of modern warfare. Together, we are shaping the future of network-centric operations.”



Joining this symposium and other mission-partner community events underscores NETCOM’s unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence, as well as its pivotal role in supporting the Army’s mission-critical communications infrastructure.



Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is a 2-star operational command with global responsibility in constant competition, crisis, and conflict. We are responsible for providing the U.S. Army with a Unified Network based on Zero Trust Principles. We operate, maintain, and secure the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network through three lines of effort: People, Readiness, and Continuous Improvement. The NETCOM team is composed of 16,000 Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and Contractors stationed and deployed in more than 22 countries around the world.



NETCOM…Enabling Decision Dominance!

