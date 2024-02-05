TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Mari Cortez Weston, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Christopher Elliott, 507th Security Forces Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Priscilla Alvarez, 507th Force Support Squadron
Ciera Calloway, 507th Maintenance Squadron
Gene Hamm, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Ricardo Hernandez Kolody, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Derrick Whitefield, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Daniel McDowell, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
John Pergler, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
Cameron Harris, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
Jaelon Porter, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
Carly Coward, 507th Operations Support Squadron
Morgan Johnson, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Jacob Niccum, 507th Security Forces Squadron
AIRMAN
Tyanna Young, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Evan Connelly, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
Hannah Norman, 507th Security Forces Squadron
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 12:22
|Story ID:
|463299
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 507th ARW February Enlisted Promotions, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
