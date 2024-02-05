Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    507th ARW February Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:

    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Mari Cortez Weston, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Christopher Elliott, 507th Security Forces Squadron

    STAFF SERGEANT
    Priscilla Alvarez, 507th Force Support Squadron
    Ciera Calloway, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    Gene Hamm, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Ricardo Hernandez Kolody, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Derrick Whitefield, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Daniel McDowell, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    SENIOR AIRMAN
    John Pergler, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Cameron Harris, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Jaelon Porter, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Carly Coward, 507th Operations Support Squadron
    Morgan Johnson, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Jacob Niccum, 507th Security Forces Squadron

    AIRMAN
    Tyanna Young, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Evan Connelly, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Hannah Norman, 507th Security Forces Squadron

