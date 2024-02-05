USSOCOM hosts NATO secretary general during visit with SOF members

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller | The NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, hosts a public engagement with members...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller | The NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, hosts a public engagement with members of U.S. Special Operations Command during his visit to U.S. SOCOM Headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2024. U.S. SOCOM hosted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss our special operations relationships, our role in NATO SOF and where we share technology to support NATO’s mission. The trans-Atlantic alliance of 31 like-minded North American and European countries within NATO have been securing peace for nearly 75 years and serves as the bulwark of our shared values of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – U.S. Special Operations Command hosted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Feb. 1, during his final stop in the U.S. after meeting with leaders in D.C. and visiting Lockheed Martin in Troy, Alabama.



Stoltenberg’s visit included a series of meetings with leaders and U.S. SOCOM’s Operations-International Engagement Branch NATO partners; however, his main reason for the visit was to meet with members of U.S. SOCOM.



“I’m impressed to see your NATO and global partners working in your HQ,” said Stoltenberg. “You are the best of the best – the key to the Alliance.”



Stoltenberg assured members in the audience NATO understands we need to work together, and allies are investing more in special operations.



“Thank you for your service – what you do every day,” said Stoltenberg. “It’s important for the NATO alliance.”



American and international partners filled the room to hear Stoltenberg speak and they had the chance to ask him questions before he departed the headquarters.



“I felt it was a privilege to get the opportunity to hear directly from the head of such a historic and important organization,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brandi Reynolds, senior enlisted leader of U.S. SOCOM’s Intelligence Capabilities and Requirements Division (J24).



With Stoltenberg’s last visit to MacDill in 2017, this was seen as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for military members who attended.



“It’s important because it comes back to one of our SOF truths,” said Reynolds. “Just like most special operations require non-SOF support, our enduring alliances and partnerships are vital to getting after our current and future strategic challenges – NATO is definitely one of those vital partnerships.”