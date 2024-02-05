U.S. Army Esports Halo Team triumphs at Armed Forces Esports Championship

FRISCO, Texas — In a display of exceptional skill and teamwork, the U.S. Army Esports Halo Team emerged victorious at the 2024 Armed Forces Esports Championship in Frisco, Texas. The championship, hosted at the Lenovo Center from January 22nd-23rd and presented by USAA, brought together top-tier gaming talent from various military branches for a two-day, double elimination tournament.



The Army's Halo squad showcased their prowess in the popular first-person shooter game, securing the championship title with a sweeping 4-0 victory over the U.S. Navy in the best of seven games grand finals. The triumph not only highlighted the team's individual talents, but also underscored the military's commitment to excellence in both traditional and virtual arenas.



Comprised of skilled and dedicated gamers from across the Army ranks, the team demonstrated seamless collaboration throughout the tournament. Spectators had the ability to watch online as intense battles unfolded. The team earned recognition and applause from fellow competitors, online spectators and professional players for their strategic gameplay and precise execution.



During the tournament, each team was paired with a professional Halo coach to mentor the players and develop their skills. Renowned Complexity Gaming coach Nick “Ashes” Ridgeway, who has won over 20 championships, served as the Army’s coach.



“Working with Ashes was an incredible experience,” remarked Staff Sgt. Charles “SSinatraSZN” Cook, a master driver with 1st Battalion, 46th Infantry Regiment at Fort Moore, Georgia. “He helped us elevate our game on a professional level for us to see the game on a more dynamic level.”



Members of the team said they’re not only celebrating their triumphant win, but also how it helps broaden the significance of Esports. As ambassadors for the military's commitment to embracing new forms of competition and engagement, the team’s success extends beyond the virtual battlefield and emphasizes how Esports fosters camaraderie and teamwork among service members.



This win adds another accolade to the team's impressive record and highlights the opportunity military Esports provides in building skills that transcend the digital domain.



Spc. Francis “Bigabalou” Ramos, currently serving with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and ranked in the top 200 of all Halo players worldwide, expressed his renewed passion for Halo through the Army Esports program.



“Once I learned about the Army’s Esports program,” said Ramos, “I realized that I still have the opportunity to compete at the elevated level I strive for while still serving.”



The U.S. Army Esports Halo team is next set to attend the Halo Championship Series season beginning in March, where they will face top teams from across the globe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 10:43 Story ID: 463287 Location: FRISCO, TX, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Esports Halo Team triumphs at Armed Forces Esports Championship, by SFC David Camacho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.