99th ERS Honors Fallen Members with a Memorial Flight

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone | A completed mural in remembrance of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Rivers, Sgt. Kennedy...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone | A completed mural in remembrance of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Rivers, Sgt. Kennedy Sanders and Sgt. Breonna Moffett is displayed on a U-2 Dragon Lady at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 5, 2024. Members of the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron collectively sketched a mural along the nose of a U-2, which included a castle representing all Army combat engineers, the Georgia state flag, the Army rank of sergeant and the names Rivers, Sanders and Moffett. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone) see less | View Image Page

Members of 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, Calif., currently deployed to the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) at RAF Fairford, England, gathered on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 04, 2024, in remembrance of three U.S. Army Soldiers killed in a drone attack on a small U.S. outpost in Jordan, Jan. 28, 2024.



Members of the 99th ERS collectively sketched a mural along the nose of a U-2 Dragon Lady, which flew the following morning. The mural included a castle representing all Army Combat Engineers, the Georgia state flag, the Army rank of sergeant and the names Rivers, Sanders and Moffett.



“A group of us decided to do a memorial to remember those who fell in Tower 22 in Jordan,” said an Airman assigned to the 99th ERS “I personally knew Sgt. Breonna Moffett. We grew up together in Savannah, Georgia.”



Staff Sgt. William Rivers enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 2011 as an Interior Electrician (12R). Sgt. Kennedy Sanders and Sgt. Breonna Moffett enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 2019 as Horizontal Construction Engineers (12N). Throughout their service, they demonstrated a deep commitment to their fellow soldiers and the mission. All three soldiers were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, an Army Reserve unit based in Fort Moore, Georgia.



“My grandmother lives two doors down from Sgt. Moffett’s family. That's where I've been getting a lot of information,” said the 99th ERS Airman. “We want her family to know that there are people who still remember her, even if we're thousands of miles away.”



For military professionals, the loss of even a single fellow servicemember is one too many. Here at RAF Fairford, servicemembers mourn the tragic loss of Staff Sgt. Rivers, Sgt. Sanders and Sgt. Moffett and hope recognition of their service and influence provides some comfort to their families.



“I hope Sgt. Moffett’s family knows how much she was loved,” recalled the 99th ERS member. "All three of them were amazing people and their memories won't be forgotten.”