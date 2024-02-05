Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit TWO Receives Battle “E” Award

Little Creek, Virginia – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit TWO (EODESU 2) was presented the Battle Efficiency, or Battle “E”, Award for fiscal year 2023 during a ceremony held at EODESU 2 on Feb. 5th, 2024.



The battle “E” award is awarded annually to a select number of commands within Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) that display outstanding readiness and efficiency throughout the previous year.



“I’m extremely proud of the hard work, mission focus, and dedication of the EODESU 2 Sailors,” said Cmdr. Brendan Casey, commanding officer, EODESU 2. “Winning the Battle E is evidence that EODESU 2 delivers an unparalleled level of sustainment and integrated logistics capability to EOD Group 2 forces. It is certainly well deserved, and it’s my honor to work alongside this phenomenal team of professionals.”



EODESU 2 provides optimized logistics support to United States Fleet Forces Command, Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and diving and salvage forces through operational planning, financial and supply management, and global force support.



“The Sailors of EODESU 2 regularly distinguish themselves through the daily management, maintenance, and accountability of 11 distinct materiel and service commodities in support of EODGRU 2 and six adjacent echelon V commands,” said Casey. “The dedication to duty, devotion, phenomenal teamwork, and selflessness of each EODESU 2 Sailor exemplifies the operational excellence of the Navy Expeditionary Force, are critical to the mission success of each and every EODGRU 2 unit of action and make them most deserving of the recognition afforded by awarding of the Battle ‘E’ Award.”



Over the past year, EODESU 2 supported a variety of mission including Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 Final Evaluation Problem (FEP), Crab Exercise, Snow Crab Exercise 23-1, High Altitude Balloon Recovery, EODMU SIX Mobility Exercise (MOBEX), EODMU 6 FEP, Large Scale Exercise 23-1/ EODMU 6 Naval Integration Exercise, EODMU 12 Tactical Operations Center Exercise, and Mobile Diving Support Unit (MDSU) 2 MOBEX.



Other Virginia Beach based Naval Expeditionary Combat Commands who will receive their Battle “E” include Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE THREE THREE, (NMCB 133), Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FOURTEEN (NMCB 14), Maritime Expeditionary security Squadron THREE (MSRON 3), Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron EIGHT (MSRON 8), and Navy Cargo Handling Battalion EIGHT (NCHB 8).



For more news about U.S. Navy EOD and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two, visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/Organization/Operational-Forces/EOD/EOD-Group-Two/ and https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/EODG-2.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 11:03 Story ID: 463278 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit TWO Receives Battle “E” Award, by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.