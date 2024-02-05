104th Security Forces Squadron Airman bolsters key civil support mission, advances career

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Sara Kolinski | Senior Airman Ailaina Keely, 104th Security Forces Squadron defender, performs her...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Sara Kolinski | Senior Airman Ailaina Keely, 104th Security Forces Squadron defender, performs her drill duties, October 15, 2023, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Keely recently completed Criminal Analyst Phase I training as part of the Massachusetts National Guard Support Operations where she is a military liaison for civilian agencies, broadening community outreach and security while gaining skills and expertise in her desired civilian career path. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sgt. Sara Kolinski) see less | View Image Page

Senior Airman Ailaina Keely, 104th Security Forces Squadron defender, recently completed Criminal Analyst Phase I training as part of The Massachusetts National Guard Counterdrug Support Operations.



The program provides support upon the receipt of a written request and completion of mission analysis, to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations in their efforts to reduce the supply and demand of illegal drugs.



“We felt as though Senior Airman Keely would excel extremely well in this role,” said Senior Master Sgt. Steven Exware, 104 SFS superintendent. “It is the career field that she is potentially looking at getting into, so it would enhance her abilities and give her a breadth of experience. She’s excelling here and very motivated, so she was the perfect fit.”



Keely recently graduated from University of Massachusetts Boston with degrees in psychology and criminal justice. She is now pursuing a master’s degree in international security and global justice with the goal of working for a law enforcement agency.



“My military training has allowed me to see law enforcement in a different perspective,” said Keely. “I think as a security forces guard member, we spend most of our time training for deployment and for a threat that is not necessarily in our face. With civilian law enforcement the threat is typically very reactive. I like that the military is more proactive, and I think having the ability to see each side allows me to be more diverse and serve more people in the long run.”



As Keely continues with her training and education, she is exploring potential career opportunities. Keely said she has been applying to law enforcement agencies within Massachusetts and nationally, while keeping an open mind to all available options.



“It’s nice with this opportunity because I’m able to talk with the agencies and see what I like,” said Keely. “I originally wanted to go FBI but now I’m thinking maybe I want to go Diplomatic Security Service. There’s a lot of different ways you can go with criminal justice. I’m just moving forward with whatever is presented to me based off the networking and connections I’ve made through counterdrug.”



Keely said she hopes the skills she is expanding on within the military will help in her civilian career.



“I’ve been fortunate enough to have leadership that pushes me past my limits and allows me to become the best version of myself,” said Keely. “I want to take advantage of all the opportunities they present to me whether it be a specific training or honing in on my craft with my traditional security forces duties. I plan to take advance of all the benefits the military will allow.”