Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center Participates In The Third Annual Expeditionary Sustainment and Repair Workshop

Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center's (MARMC) Inside Mechanic Tech Innovation shop and Miniature Micro and Module Test Repair (2M/MTR) lab participated in the third annual Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) Navy Expeditionary Sustainment and Repair (ESAR) workshop Jan. 30, 2024 in Norfolk, Virginia.



This was the first year MARMC’s Inside Mechanic Tech Innovation shop and 2M/MTR lab participated in the event. MARMC, alongside representatives from private industry, academia and the civilian sector, aimed to showcase technological solutions addressing four key areas: visualization, command and control aids, forward manufacturing, and expeditionary maintenance.



Lisa Strama, President and CEO of the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS), a non-profit organization, emphasized the workshop's significance, stating, “The ESAR workshop brings innovative maintenance and sustainment technologies directly to those who strive to keep our warfighters at maximum readiness levels.”



During the workshop, Electronic Technicians 2nd Class Guillermo Mendoza and Winston Wylie focused on troubleshooting and repairing a pre-faulted Circuit Card Assembly (CCA) with an existing Test Routine on the 2M/MTR Gold Disk in an austere environment. After meticulous troubleshooting, Mendoza and Wylie successfully identified and repaired the faulty component using the 2M/MTR portable repair kit. A qualified civilian technician verified the accuracy of the repair, marking it a success.



Chief Electronics Technician Thomas Werth emphasized the event's importance, stating, “It’s all about saving the Navy money and providing my Sailors with experience. We are grateful not just for the invite, but for the opportunity to display this troubleshooting skillset at this remarkable event.”



Hull Technician 2nd Class Matthew Owen, from the Inside Mechanic Tech Innovation shop, showcased the PlasmaBlast system, demonstrating the removal of corrosion around a compromised structure. Owen highlighted the efficiency of the plasma technology currently utilized by Sailors in the fleet, stating, “I’ve heard many stories about the difficulty of needle gunning, using a pneumatic tool to remove corrosion. I’m glad I am here at this workshop and got to use the plasma blaster. “It allowed me to reduce the time it takes to grind rust off of a corroded flange.”



The REPTX is set to return next year, offering more opportunities for industry and government collaboration to share, promote, and accelerate technology.



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 10:56 Story ID: 463265 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center Participates In The Third Annual Expeditionary Sustainment and Repair Workshop, by Oscar Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.