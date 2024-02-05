Carrollton, Ohio Native Serves aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

A Carrollton, Ohio native and 2011 graduate of Carrolton High School is serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea.



Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Hartong joined the Navy during the winter of 2012 and is a Navy Counselor, also known as NC, serving aboard Dewey, which is forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



NC’s provide Sailors with information and counseling on topics ranging from Navy occupations to education and job training opportunities to requirements for promotion. Additionally they manage career and personnel records as well as assist with reenlistments and separations.

“I was originally an Aviation Ordnanceman before I converted to NC in 2022,” said Hartong. “I decided to convert to NC because I wanted to help Sailors make the best decisions to better their careers inside and outside the Navy.”



In addition to advising Sailors on their careers, Hartong holds the position of the Plans and Tactics Department Leading Petty Officer, or LPO for short. As LPO, he directly supervises two divisions comprising 10 Sailors who are responsible for the clerical and general administrative duties and navigation tasking of the ship.



“It is challenging supervising and working with Sailors who do not have the same job as me, but it is very rewarding to learn more about how all the rates in Plans and Tactics work together and seeing them accomplish their mission. I thoroughly enjoy working with a great group of Sailors.”

Hartong’s efforts to help Sailors and lead his departments definitely paid off, as he was recently selected as the 2023 Senior Sailor of the Year for the Dewey.



“I feel proud to be selected as Dewey’s Senior Sailor of the Year.” said Hartong. “I put my heart and soul into this job, and even to be nominated was an honor. On the same token, even when I feel as if I am just doing my job, I try to be the best I can for me and for my Sailors. I hope my selection motivates all the Sailors onboard by showing that hard work pays off, and as long as you don’t give up and work hard, good things will come your way.”



Dewey is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 04:56 Story ID: 463262 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: CARROLLTON, OH, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrollton, Ohio Native Serves aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.