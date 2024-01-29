The Sullivans Returns to Mayport

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (February 3, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) returned home to Naval Station Mayport following a two-month deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, Feb. 3.



The Sullivans deployment – its fourth in two years – further bolstered the U.S. deterrence posture in the region, provided increased options to the combatant commander, and demonstrated U.S. commitment to regional security.



While deployed to the Eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea, the ship provided Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) for Commander, U.S. European Command amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Sullivans, alongside USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), additionally provided on-station relief for USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and USS Mcfaul (DDG 74), allowing both ships to return home after multiple deployment extensions. The crew provided escort to the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and USS Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group, and acted as Surface Action Group Commander, along with other US Destroyers, while Gerald R. Ford conducted a port visit to Souda Bay, Crete.



“The crew’s proficiency and flexibility enabled The Sullivans to integrate seamlessly with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group while operating in the Sixth Fleet Area of Responsibility,” said Cmdr. A. C. Wood, commanding officer of The Sullivans. “The successes during this surge deployment are a testament to this team’s character and the tireless support from our parent commands on the homefront.”



The Sullivans conducted two transits through the Strait of Gibraltar, four replenishments-at-sea, and over 480 man-hours of flight-operations. The Sullivans conducted port visits to Rota, Spain; Souda Bay, Greece; and two stops for fuel in Las Palmas, Spain (Canary Islands). While in Souda Bay, the crew participated in a community beach cleanup event. The crew participated in community relations events during their two port visits to bolster U.S. relations within Allied communities.



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

