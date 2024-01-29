HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) released an updated dashboard Monday

tracking residual fuel removal and key upcoming events.

As of Feb. 5, JTF-RH safely removed 25,002 gallons of residual fuel from the Red Hill Bulk

Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).

For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by

searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 16:42 Story ID: 463230 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill Residual Fuel Update, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.