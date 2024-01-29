Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill Residual Fuel Update

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) released an updated dashboard Monday
    tracking residual fuel removal and key upcoming events.
    As of Feb. 5, JTF-RH safely removed 25,002 gallons of residual fuel from the Red Hill Bulk
    Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).
    For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by
    searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 16:42
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
