202nd RED HORSE hosts annual contingency exercise

The Florida Air National Guard’s 202nd RED HORSE Squadron conducted the FEBEX24 exercise to assess and enhance the readiness of its members at Camp Blanding, Florida, Feb. 2-3, 2024. U.S. Airmen assigned to the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Civil Engineer Squadron and 125th Medical Group also participated in the exercise.



“RED HORSE deploys as a unit and is a self-sustaining unit,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Encarnacion, 202nd RED HORSE Squadron unit deployment manager.



The Airmen trained on several different procedures to include Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), force protection, and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosives (CBRNE) training.



Airmen established infrastructure, operated in austere environments, and faced hostile forces attempting to overtake the camp while in a simulated forward operating base. Airmen responded to the hostile forces with fire, practicing core competencies such as TCCC and force protection.



When enemy forces simulated a flight line attack, 202nd RED HORSE members repaired the airfield and built protective structures to keep assets safe. All the while, members completed this task while wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear because they were exposed to simulated chemical weapons.



“There were simulated scenarios that would test the individuals on steps that they would take in a contested environment,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Abbey Mears, 125th CES installation emergency manager. “Within the scenarios, they're being tested on different skills that they would need to be utilized for a wartime event.”



This exercise gave Airmen the opportunity to step outside of their career field and practice core competencies of other jobs.



“This exercise is important because you get a lot of Airmen that are proficient at only doing their job,” said Encarnacion. “At the end of the day, they have to learn how to be a security forces member, a medic, or even an emergency manager. It’s important for all these Airmen to get this hands-on training.”



The training also featured a joint training sortie with the Florida Army National Guard, in which Airmen were loaded on a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk for a simulated medevac.



Airmen are exposed to what they can expect to see in a contested environment during this exercise. They are able to practice different skill sets and experience scenarios they may encounter one day while in a deployed environment, said Mears.



“I think the big foot stomp with this is the importance of training like we're going to fight,” said Mears.



Different lessons taken from this experience help set the foundation for how future exercises will operate.



“I look forward to future exercises because we will be able to set the baseline and then be able to build off of it for future exercises,” said Mears.



Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) Squadrons are highly mobile and rapidly deployable response forces. They are responsible for performing heavy damage repair for recovery of critical Air Force facilities and utility systems following enemy attack or natural disaster in remote, high-threat environments world-wide.

