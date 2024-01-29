Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conquering the Tyranny of Distance

    Conquering the tyranny of distance

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev.– Air Combat Command and Air Mobility Command worked together at Nellis to officially kick off Bamboo Eagle 24-1 and complete the disaggregated exercise running Jan. 26 to Feb. 2.

    Bamboo Eagle began with participating units departing Nellis for training operations at separate locations throughout Southern California. The combined efforts of the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 515th Air Mobility Element contributed to a successful deployment of forces.

    “As we look forward into the Pacific area of responsibility, we realize that logistics and maneuvering speed need to be almost instant,” said Senior Master Sgt. Michael Etterley-Crown, 99th LRS Readiness Flight superintendent. “We didn’t have the time to plan as we had traditionally, creating a new problem set. During Bamboo Eagle, key players came together to refine sustainment and mobility processes.”

    Nellis is a central hub for the forward-deployed units, providing daily supply runs as well as offering the capability to transport maintenance readiness teams. AMC provided the manpower needed to help execute support functions across multiple locations by employing specialized teams of Air Mobility Squadrons while the 99th LRS handled preplanning and support for command-and-control operations.

    The 99th LRS and the 515th AME provide logistic support to all disaggregated participants by organizing the transport of vehicles, air mobility teams, MRTs, and other supplies as part of their reception, staging, onward movement, and integration goals.

    “This exercise showcases the first deployment of the newest agile force employment capability, the Air Mobility Element,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryce Grier, the 731st Air Mobility Squadron director of operations. “The AME is comprised of the smaller force package subsets called Air Mobility Teams. The Airmen assigned to AMTs are multi-capable, primarily consisting of aerial port and aircraft maintenance, with an additional AME leadership force element, command post controllers, and a robust communications network.”

    Bamboo Eagle aims to train Airmen to handle the strain of fast-paced operations and prepare them to operate in an austere environment.

