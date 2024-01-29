Congressional Fellowship Group Visits Space Delta 2’s 18th Space Defense Squadron

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Maj. Mercedes Edwards, director of operations for Space Delta 2 –...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Maj. Mercedes Edwards, director of operations for Space Delta 2 – Space Domain Awareness and Space Battle Management’s 18th Space Defense Squadron, provides a mission brief to members from the U.S. Space Force Congressional Fellowship Group at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Jan. 25, 2024. The intent of the visit was to raise awareness and understanding of the vital role the USSF plays in national security, with a focus on the contributions of Space Systems Command. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech Sgt. Luke Kitterman) see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space Delta 2 - Space Domain Awareness and Space Battle Management’s 18th Space Defense Squadron welcomed a delegation from the U.S. Space Force Congressional Fellowship Group here Jan. 25, 2024. The visit aimed to raise awareness and understanding of the vital role the USSF plays in national security, with a focus on the contributions of Space Systems Command.



The Congressional Fellowship Group members, representing diverse congressional offices, engaged in a series of briefings and demonstrations showcasing the capabilities and challenges faced by DEL 2’s units.



U.S. Space Force Maj. Mercedes Edwards, director of operations for 18 SDS, presented an overview of squadron operations, emphasizing their responsibility for monitoring activity in Earth’s orbit, including launch detection, space object cataloging, human spaceflight support, and re-entry assessment. Edwards also highlighted DEL 2’s role in maintaining both a comprehensive space database and the USSF’s information advantage in the space domain.



“Space Delta 2 tasks the Space Surveillance Network,” said Edwards. “This allows us to receive the data we need to track 44.6K resident space objects to provide a continuous, comprehensive, and combat-relevant understanding of the space situation.”



18 SDS specialists then demonstrated how the Astrodynamics Software Workstation, a sophisticated space tracking system used to analyze mega-constellations, or networks of hundreds or thousands of satellites providing internet access.



“The growth we’re seeing in mega-constellations has added a layer of complexity to our operations,” said Mugg. “However, Space Delta 2 is rising to the challenge by honing tools and sharpening Guardians’ skills behind the screens, enabling them to perform complex differential corrections to fix and track against constellations designed to operate in a proliferated architecture, a critical job to preserve freedom of maneuver for the U.S. and our allies.”



Capt. Kimberly Garcia, operations flight commander for 18 SDS, briefed the group on the recent Peregrine moon lander mission. In particular, Garcia detailed the critical role DEL 2 played in tracking the mission from launch to its deorbit.



On Jan. 8, Astrobotic’s Peregrine mission launched with the hopes of reaching the moon, but faced a major setback when a propellant leak rendered the spacecraft unable to complete its mission.



“Due to the inherent uncertainties of lunar missions along with the spacecraft's eventual unpredictable orbit, Delta 2 guardians persevered and adapted, tracking the Peregrine spacecraft from launch to a safe deorbit back into the Earth’s atmosphere,” said Garcia. “This mission certainly underscored the crucial collaboration between DoD and satellite owner-operators in ensuring mission safety.”



In addition to demonstrating DEL 2’s ASW and SSN capabilities, the visit also emphasized the importance of partnerships with commercial and international entities in the face of global space competition.



The Congressional Fellowship Group's visit to the 18 SDS provided valuable insights into the USSF's vital role maintaining space domain awareness plays in ensuring national security. By understanding the challenges and capabilities of the unit, congressional representatives can contribute to informed policy decisions regarding space operations and the continued advancement of U.S. space power.



DEL 2 tracks over 44,600 objects in Earth's orbit, including 9,400 active spacecraft, and maintains the most comprehensive satellite catalog at Space-Track.org, serving over 173,000 accounts from 205 countries. USSPACECOM currently holds Space Situational Awareness Sharing Agreements with over 142 commercial companies, 34 countries, and 7 universities.