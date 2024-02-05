Gen. Gregory M. Guillot biography

General Gregory M. Guillot is Commander, United States Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command. USNORTHCOM conducts homeland defense, civil support, and security cooperation to defend and secure the United States and its interests. NORAD conducts aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning in the defense of North America.



Gen. Guillot received his commission in 1989 from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He also holds a Master in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a Master of Strategic Studies from the National War College. He has commanded a flying squadron, operations group, two flying wings, and a Numbered Air Force, including the 965th Airborne Air Control Squadron, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group, 552nd Air Control Wing, 55th Wing, and Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central).



He has served on Numbered Air Force, major command, Headquarters Air Force, and combatant command staffs, and was an Air Force Weapons School instructor.

As a General Officer, his previous assignments include Director of Strategic Plans, Requirements, and Programs, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces; Chief of Staff, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces; Deputy Commander, U.S. Air Forces Central Command and Deputy Combined Force Air Component Commander, U.S. Central Command; Director of Operations, Headquarters U.S. Northern Command; Commander, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) and Combined Force Air Component Commander, U.S. Central Command; and Deputy Commander, U.S. Central Command.



His personal decorations include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Defense Superior Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal with silver and bronze oak leaf clusters, Air Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal Army Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster.



The General is a senior air battle manager with more than 1,380 flying hours in E-3B/C/G and RC-135V/W/S aircraft.

