    NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Year: IT3 Tyler Lindahl

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Story by Ensign Sutter Grune 

    Naval Information Forces

    Please introduce yourself and give us a brief introduction:
    I am Petty Officer Tyler Lindahl. I was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and joined the Navy in September 2021.

    Where have you been assigned?
    This is my first command. I arrived at NCTAMS PAC in November 2022.

    What’s your role at NCTAMS PAC?
    I am assigned to N96, Emergency Actions Booth as an Emergency Actions Communication
    Supervisor where I provide communication support to HQ USINDOPACOM and the USINDOPACOM AOR.

    What do you do for fun on your free time?
    In my free time, I hang out with my friends, surf, play basketball, and explore the island.

    Do you have any favorite places on the island? (a restaurant, a beach, etc)
    My favorite place to go on the island is North Shore and my favorite restaurants include Sura Hawaii and Coquitos.

