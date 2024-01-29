NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Year: IT3 Tyler Lindahl

Please introduce yourself and give us a brief introduction:
I am Petty Officer Tyler Lindahl. I was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and joined the Navy in September 2021.
Where have you been assigned?
This is my first command. I arrived at NCTAMS PAC in November 2022.
What’s your role at NCTAMS PAC?
I am assigned to N96, Emergency Actions Booth as an Emergency Actions Communication
Supervisor where I provide communication support to HQ USINDOPACOM and the USINDOPACOM AOR.
What do you do for fun on your free time?
In my free time, I hang out with my friends, surf, play basketball, and explore the island.
Do you have any favorite places on the island? (a restaurant, a beach, etc)
My favorite place to go on the island is North Shore and my favorite restaurants include Sura Hawaii and Coquitos.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 14:45
|Story ID:
|463215
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
