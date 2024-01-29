Please introduce yourself and give us a brief introduction:

I am Petty Officer Tyler Lindahl. I was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and joined the Navy in September 2021.



Where have you been assigned?

This is my first command. I arrived at NCTAMS PAC in November 2022.



What’s your role at NCTAMS PAC?

I am assigned to N96, Emergency Actions Booth as an Emergency Actions Communication

Supervisor where I provide communication support to HQ USINDOPACOM and the USINDOPACOM AOR.



What do you do for fun on your free time?

In my free time, I hang out with my friends, surf, play basketball, and explore the island.



Do you have any favorite places on the island? (a restaurant, a beach, etc)

My favorite place to go on the island is North Shore and my favorite restaurants include Sura Hawaii and Coquitos.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 14:45 Story ID: 463215 Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Year: IT3 Tyler Lindahl, by ENS Sutter Grune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.