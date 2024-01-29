NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support Hosts Successful Commercial Asset Visibility (CAV) Symposium

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) recently played host to the 2024 Commercial Asset Visibility (CAV) Symposium in Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 23-25.



The event, a cornerstone in NAVSUP WSS's annual calendar, brought together key stakeholders, vendors, and experts to explore and enhance critical operations within the NAVSUP WSS Inventory Accuracy Department (N85). More than 250 attendees, representing 328 Commercial Plants, participated in the event.



The focal point of the presentations was the practical demonstration of procedures through PowerPoint slides and live interactions with vendors utilizing CAV/Electronic Retrograde Management System (eRMS). Demonstrations included Stock-in-Transit (SIT), eRMS, accurate and timely CAV transactions, and the submission of Supply Discrepancy Reports (SDRs). Attendees had the opportunity to witness and understand the correct methods for entering transactions, ensuring a hands-on and engaging learning experience. With approximately 20 presenters and hosts from Mechanicsburg and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the symposium showcased a wealth of knowledge and experience.



“Having the ability to personally meet some of our vendor partners in person at the CAV Symposium was a breath of fresh air. It not only enhances the professional relationship, but also the human to human connection,” said Petter Prime, NAVSUP WSS, Financial Management Analyst. I firmly believe that everyone whom attended the CAV Symposium left each day 1% better, and those percentages will continue to compound and the return on investment will pay tenfold for our warfighters, whom depend on our improvements.”



The importance of physical attendance was also emphasized by Nicholas Sauble, NAVSUP WSS Deputy Director of Inventory Accuracy, who said, "Attendance was key to improving CAV processes, reducing lost assets, and ensuring inventory accuracy."



The symposium served as a crucial platform to disseminate knowledge, teach proper procedures, and address areas of concern for a large target audience, all within one easily accessible location. This annual training event plays a vital role in ensuring that CAV personnel receive and ship materials properly, ultimately reducing or eliminating lost assets and maintaining inventory accuracy.



According to attendees, the NAVSUP WSS's Commercial Asset Visibility Symposium was a resounding success, fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and continuous improvement within the realm of inventory management and visibility. As the industry evolves, events like these remain instrumental in staying ahead of the curve and ensure the efficiency and accuracy of critical supply chain operations.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss, and www.twitter.com/NAVSUP.

