MSgt Colton Casteele: Facing Adversity Head On

For years prior to joining the Air Force, Master Sgt. Colton Casteele drove past McChord Air Force Base, Washington, on his way to college. After unenrolling from his studies and fueled with inspiration from his father’s service during Vietnam, he decided to meet with an Air Force recruiter. Little did Casteele know, that day 14 years ago would change his life forever.



Now an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Casteele claims joining the Air Force was one of the best decisions he has made. “Serving in the Air Force is profound…it’s something that’s larger than myself.”



Service is familiar to the Casteele family. Casteele’s father, Dr. John L. Casteele Jr., is a retired Army Master Sgt., and his brother, Staff Sgt. Gordon Casteele is an Air Force Medical Technician currently stationed at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom.



Everyday MSgt Casteele is leading Airmen from diverse backgrounds and cultures, something that is a celebrated difference within the legacy of service in the Casteele family. Casteele’s father did not have diversity celebrated so openly during his time in the Army. Joining shortly after the Civil Rights Movement, his father faced adversity due to the color of his skin.



Black History Month is a time to celebrate the achievements and recognize the struggles of the Black community. Casteele believes that Black History Month “Serves as a reminder of the progress we’ve made and the journey ahead in achieving equality and justice for everyone; the military is a great example of diversity, and giving anyone an opportunity to serve as long as they meet standards.”



Joining the military takes courage and becoming a highly specialized EOD Technician requires nerves of steel. Joining the elite EOD career field doesn’t come easy, and Casteele was no exception. “EOD school is one of the most academically challenging schools in the Department of Defense” shared Casteele.



Casteele was no exception to the academic challenge of EOD school. He failed the first test of EOD school not once, but twice. Luckily for Casteele, Chief Master Sgt. Frank Pulice, EOD Career Field Manager, was on his academic review board, and gave Casteele the advice and guidance that led to a successful third attempt. The EOD’s motto is “Initial success or total failure,” but Casteele’s is the opposite: “Initial failure and then total success” he says. From the start of his career, he faced adversity head on and kept pushing forward toward success.



Casteele says that EOD taught him “...the value of adaptability and resilience, and not to just take a hit, but to learn from it, learn how to abate it, and keep pressing forward.” He knows that change, adversity, and challenges all begin with process. His advice to others is to “Embrace change with an open mind. View challenges as opportunities to grow and strengthen yourself. And if you ever have the opportunity to be part of the change, you should always take it.”



Casteele has come across few Black Airmen in his 14 years of service. He had his first Black supervisor in his most recent assignment at RAF Lakenheath in 2021, and that was the first time in his career there was another Black Airman in his EOD flight. Casteele saw this lack of representation as an excellent opportunity to connect Black Airmen in the EOD career field. He created a Facebook group for people to connect, find mentors, and share experiences.



Reflecting on his career, Casteele said, “There were times that weren’t made easy by some people, but luckily for me, those individuals are outliers, and I was supported by mentors who had an enlightened mindset.” Casteele has made a lasting impact on the EOD career field and continues to serve as a role model and inspiration to Black Airmen.

