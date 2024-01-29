USACE New Orleans District holds 2024 Commander’s New Year’s Reception

Photo By Sye Ellis | Col. Cullen Jones, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans...... read more read more Photo By Sye Ellis | Col. Cullen Jones, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and his wife Sharon greeted USACE staff members as part of a long-standing U.S. Army tradition known as the Commander’s New Year’s Reception in the New Orleans District headquarters building Jan. 24, 2024. This time-honored military custom started more than a hundred fifty years ago as an opportunity for Soldiers to greet their commander at the beginning of the New Year, and it eventually evolved into a reception where the commander and spouse would greet members of the organization, military officers, and senior leaders through a receiving line. see less | View Image Page

Col. Cullen Jones, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and his wife Sharon greeted USACE staff members as part of a long-standing U.S. Army tradition known as the Commander’s New Year’s Reception in the New Orleans District headquarters building Jan. 24, 2024.

This time-honored military custom started more than a hundred fifty years ago as an opportunity for Soldiers to greet their commander at the beginning of the New Year.

The New Year's reception originated as a tradition that began when Army installations were remote outposts and social events were rare. For horse cavalries in the West after the Civil War era, this sometimes served as the only opportunity for commanders to physically see the Soldiers in their charge during the year.

Over time the tradition eventually evolved into a reception where the commander and spouse would greet members of the organization, military officers, and senior leaders through a receiving line.

The district’s modern reception held that day gave colleagues across the district the opportunity to meet fellow members of the organization while having an opportunity to be thanked by the commander and his spouse for their great work in 2023, while looking forward to the challenges ahead in 2024.

To learn more about the U.S. Army’s history, visit https://history.army.mil/.