2023 CE Annual Awards

The following teams and individuals were selected as the 2023 Air Force Civil Engineer Functional Award winners. Chosen by a panel of their peers to compete at the highest levels of Air Force Civil Engineering, the winners, runners up, and nominees represent the ingenuity, talent, and relentless dedication that is at the core of the Civil Engineering community.



These individuals will be recognized at the 2023 Air Force Civil Engineer Functional Awards Banquet on 06 March 2024 at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. The banquet will serve as an opportunity to celebrate our recently-announced CE Functional Award winners amongst leadership and the CE family.



Registration is open to all Senior Leaders, Award Winners, and AFIT Students. Please register using the link below NLT 14 February 2024.



CIVIL ENGINEER AWARDS



Major General Robert H. Curtin Award - Civil Engineer Unit (Active Duty Large Unit)

Winner: 86th Civil Engineer Group, Ramstein AB, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA); Runner up: 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, Misawa AB, Japan (PACAF)



Major General Robert H. Curtin Award - Civil Engineer Unit (Active Duty Small Unit)

Winner: 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, Mountain Home AB, ID (ACC); Runner up: 31st Civil Engineer Squadron, Aviano AB, Italy (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Major General Robert H. Curtin Award - Civil Engineer Unit (Air Reserve Component)

Winner: 434th Civil Engineer Squadron, Grissom Air Reserve Base, IN (AFRC); Runner up: 177th Civil Engineer Squadron, Atlantic City International Airport, NJ (ANG)



Major General Clifton D. Wright Award - Operations Flight

Winner: 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, JB Andrews, MD (AFDW); Runner up: 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, Luke AFB, AZ (AETC)



The Balchen-Post Award - Snow and Ice Control Team

Winner: 354th Civil Engineer Squadron, Eielson AFB, AK (PACAF); Runner up: 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Fairchild AFB, WA (AMC)



Brigadier General Archie S. Mayes Award - Engineering Flight

Winner: 45th Civil Engineer Squadron, Patrick SFB, FL (USSF); Runner up: 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, Shaw AFB, SC (ACC)



Major General Del R. Eulberg Award - Installation Management Flight

Winner: 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Fairchild AFB, WA (AMC); Runner up: 28th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ellsworth AFB, SD (AFGSC)



Major General Robert C. Thompson Award - Asset Accountability Excellence

Winner: 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom (USAFE-AFAFRICA); Runner up: 4th Civil Engineer Squadron, Seymour Johnson AFB, NC (ACC)



Brigadier General Michael A. McAuliffe Award - Housing Excellence or Element

Winner: 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, Mountain Home AFB, ID (ACC); Runner up: 341st Civil Engineer Squadron, Malmstrom AFB, MT (AFGSC)



EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AWARDS



Colonel Frederick J. Riemer Award - Emergency Management Flight

Winner: 21st Civil Engineer Squadron, Peterson SFB, CO (USSF); Runner up: 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, Misawa AB, Japan (PACAF)



Flight Commander/Chief - Emergency Manager

Winner: Capt Christopher C. Jankowski, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, Osan AB, Republic of Korea (PACAF); Runner up: 1st Lt Rhiannon Hancock, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Spangdahlem AB, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Airman - Emergency Manager

Winner: SrA Tiffany M. Valdez, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, Misawa AB, Japan (PACAF); Runner up: SrA Selah E. Smith, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, Little Rock AFB, AR (AMC)



Civilian - Emergency Manager

Winner: Mr. Zachary R. Griffin, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron, Peterson SFB, CO (USSF); Runner up: Mr. Daniel L. Myrick, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron, JB Langley-Eustis, VA (ACC)



Instructor - Emergency Manager

Winner: SSgt Tomas R. Figueroa, 435th Construction & Training Squadron, Ramstein AB, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA); Runner up: TSgt Robert E. Fanton, 82nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Sheppard AFB, TX (AETC)



NCO - Emergency Manager

Winner: TSgt Eva M. Raetz, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, Andersen AFB, Guam (PACAF); Runner up: SSgt Melanie A. Martine, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



SNCO - Emergency Manager

Winner: SMSgt Jacob E. Sargent, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron, Peterson SFB, CO (USSF); Runner up: SMSgt Lisa B. Salch, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron, JB Langley-Eustis, VA (ACC)



Staff Officer - Emergency Manager

Winner: MSgt Debra G. Infante, HQ Air National Guard, JB Andrews, MD (ANG); Runner up: MSgt Nicholas R. Olson, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Tyndall AFB, FL (AFMC)



EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL AWARDS



Senior Master Sergeant Gerald J. Stryzak Award - EOD Flight/Detachment

Winner: 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, Nellis AFB, NV (ACC); Runner up: 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, JB Andrews, MD (AFDW)



EOD MasterBlaster of the Year (Staff - Enlisted)

Winner: MSgt Matthew T. Workoff, HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA, Ramstein AB, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA); Runner up: MSgt Jason W. Ostberg, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, JB San Antonio, TX (AFMC)



EOD MasterBlaster of the Year (Airman)

Winner: SrA Alexander C. Jelinksky, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron, Incirlik AB, Turkey (USAFE-AFAFRICA); Runner up: SrA Jalen I. Carter, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, Eglin AFB, FL (AFMC)



EOD MasterBlaster of the Year (CGO)

Winner: Capt Kasey J. Clinard, 18th Civil Engineer Group, Kadena AB, Japan (PACAF); Runner up: Capt Parker A. Hines, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, Nellis AFB, NV (ACC)



EOD MasterBlaster of the Year (NCO)

Winner: TSgt Casey D. Stryhas, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, Nellis AFB, NV (ACC); Runner up: TSgt Jeffrey A. Glover, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron, Malmstrom AFB, MT (AFGSC)



EOD MasterBlaster of the Year (SNCO)

Winner: MSgt Erica D. Johnson, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, Nellis AFB, NV (ACC); Runner up: MSgt John A. Johnson, 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron, JBSA-Randolph AFB, TX (AETC)



EOD MasterBlaster of the Year (Staff - Officer/Civilian)

Winner: Mr. Marshall D. Montoya, HQ Air Force Global Strike Command, Barksdale AFB, LA (AFGSC); Runner up: Maj Anthony T. Vahling, United States Air Force Academy, CO (USAFA)



FIRE & EMERGENCY SERVICES AWARDS



Chief Master Sergeant Ralph E. Sanborn, Fire Department of the Year Award (Large Department)

Winner: 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, Nellis AFB, NV (ACC); Runner up: 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, JB Charleston, SC (AMC)



Chief Master Sergeant Ralph E. Sanborn, Fire Department of the Year Award (Medium Department)

Winner: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, Vandenberg SFB, CA (USSF); Runner up: 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ (ACC)



Chief Master Sergeant Ralph E. Sanborn, Fire Department of the Year Award (Small Department)

Winner: 90th Civil Engineer Squadron, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, WY (AFGSC); Runner up: 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, Mountain Home AFB, ID (ACC)



Fire Prevention Program of the Year

Winner: 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, Nellis AFB, NV (ACC); Runner up: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, Vandenberg SFB, CA (USSF)



Fire Service Instructor of the Year Award

Winner: MSgt Jacobb J. Interrante, 312th Training Squadron, Goodfellow AFB, TX (AETC); Runner up: SSgt Sarah E. Silveria, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ramstein AB, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Senior Master Sergeant Robert A. McAllister Award - Firefighter Heroism

Winner: A1C Ethan Embrey, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, Misawa AB, Japan (PACAF); Runner up: Mr. Joshua P. Sexton, 45th Civil Engineer Squadron, Patrick SFB, FL (USSF)



Civilian Fire Officer of the Year Award

Winner: Mr. Thomas C. Krass, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron, Dover AFB, DE (AMC); Runner up: Mr. John R. Smith Jr., 673rd Civil Engineer Group, JB Elmendorf-Richardson, AK (PACAF)



Civilian Firefighter of the Year Award

Winner: Mr. James S. Nicosia Jr., 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, JB Charleston, SC (AMC); Runner up: Mr. Derek G. Martinez, 775th Civil Engineer Squadron, Hill AFB, UT (AFMC)



Chief Master Sergeant Hoyd O. Sanders Award - Military Fire Officer of the Year Award

Winner: SMSgt Michael E. Nalley Jr., Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, JB San Antonio, TX (AFMC); Runner up: MSgt Ryan W. Falk, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Military Firefighter of the Year Award

Winner: SrA Collin M. Holleman, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ (ACC); Runner up: SrA Bryce J. Hughes, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, Misawa AB, Japan (PACAF)



INDIVIDUAL AWARDS



Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Newman Medal - Senior Civilian Leader

Winner: Ms. Amy M. Dove, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron, MacDill AFB, FL (AMC)



Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Newman Medal - Senior Military Leader

Winner: Col Justin W. Morrison, 18th Civil Engineer Group, Kadena AB, Japan (PACAF); Runner up: Col Steven J. Thomas, 86th Civil Engineer Group, Ramstein AB, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Goddard Medal - Enlisted Leader

Winner: SMSgt Zachary J. Kuns, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, Misawa AB, Japan (PACAF); Runner up: TSgt Theodore M. Sebsibe, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, JB Andrews, MD (AFDW)



Mr. Harry P. Rietman Award - Civilian Manager WS-13 & Above

Winner: Ms. Dawn N. Young, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron, JB Langley-Eustis, VA (ACC); Runner up: Mr. Lee W. McKnight, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, Andersen AFB, Guam (PACAF)



Major General L. Dean Fox Award - Field Grade Officer

Winner: Lt Col Thomas M. Synovec, 7th Civil Engineer Squadron, Dyess AFB, TX (AFGSC); Runner up: Maj Bradford L. Shields, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, Shaw AFB, SC (ACC)



Major General Eugene A. Lupia Award - Military Airman (Airman)

Winner: SrA Robert T. Sullivan, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, Nellis AFB, NV (ACC); Runner up: SrA Joverlyn Faye C. Pizzuto, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ramstein AB, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Major General Eugene A. Lupia Award - Military Airman (CGO)

Winner: Capt Alexander J. Baldwin, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron, Scott AFB, IL (AMC); Runner up: Capt Jenny A. Jagoda, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, Osan AB, Republic of Korea (PACAF)



Major General Eugene A. Lupia Award - Military Airman (NCO)

Winner: TSgt Ernie T. Williams Jr., 603rd Air Operations Center, Ramstein AB, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA); Runner up: TSgt James R. Mahood, 7th Civil Engineer Squadron, Dyess AFB, TX (AFGSC)



Major General William D. Gilbert Award (Civilian) - Staff Action Officer

Winner: Mr. Benjamin R. Ritzema, HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA, Ramstein AB, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA); Runner up: Mr. Walter R. Lee Jr., AF/A4C, Pentagon, D.C. (HAF)



Major General William D. Gilbert Award (Enlisted) - Staff Action Officer

Winner: MSgt Remick C. Loudon Jr., 11th Civil Engineer Squadron, JB Anacostia-Bolling, D.C. (AFDW); Runner up: MSgt Alexander J. Price, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, JB San Antonio, TX (AFMC)



Major General William D. Gilbert Award (Officer) - Staff Action Officer

Winner: Maj Ronda E. Underwood, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Tyndall AFB, FL (AFMC); Runner up: Maj Rodney J. Padilla, HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA, Ramstein AB, Germany (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Major General Joseph A. Ahearn Award - Airmen Dorm Leader & Unaccompanied Housing Manager: Civilian Unaccompanied Housing Manager

Winner: Ms. Dana L. Owen, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron, Peterson SFB, CO (USSF); Runner up: Ms. Claudia S. Cariaga, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom (USAFE-AFAFRICA)



Major General Joseph A. Ahearn Award - Airmen Dorm Leader & Unaccompanied Housing Manager: Military Airmen

Winner: TSgt Richard A. Corrigan, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, Misawa AB, Japan (PACAF); Runner up: SSgt Mia D. Stone, 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, Mountain Home AFB, ID (ACC)



Major General Joseph A. Ahearn Award - Airmen Dorm Leader & Unaccompanied Housing Manager: Senior Military Airmen

Winner: MSgt Raymond S. Worley, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, Holloman AFB, NM (AETC); Runner up: MSgt Santana D. Brown, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, Misawa AB, Japan (PACAF)



Major General Augustus M. Minton Award - Civil Engineer Publication

Winner: Lt Col Daniel J. Weeks, Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH (AETC); Runner up: Lt Col Josh R. Alfred, United States Air Force Academy, CO (USAFA)



Ms. Kathleen I. Ferguson Award - Civil Airman (Supervisor - Junior-Level)

Winner: Mr. Si Chun Pak, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, Osan AB, Republic of Korea (PACAF); Runner up: Mr. Christopher L. Jouett, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron, Cannon AFB, NM (AFSOC)



Ms. Kathleen I. Ferguson Award - Civil Airman (Supervisor - Mid-Level)

Winner: Mr. Douglas E. Mifflin, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron, Scott AFB, IL (AMC); Runner up: Mr. Eric L. Quiram, 14th Civil Engineer Squadron, Columbus AFB, MS (AETC)



Ms. Kathleen I. Ferguson Award - Civil Airman (Technical - Non-Supervisor)

Winner: Mr. Mark A. Cole, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron, Scott AFB, IL (AMC); Runner up: Mr. Andrew J. Hamm, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron, JB Anacostia-Bolling, D.C. (AFDW)



Ms. Kathleen I. Ferguson Award - Civil Airman (Technician - Non-Supervisor)

Winner: Mr. Christopher D. Proctor, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, JB Andrews, MD (AFDW); Runner up: Ms. Isabelle P. Bashir, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron, Cannon AFB, NM (AFSOC)



Chief Master Sergeant Larry R. Daniels Award - Superintendent

Winner: MSgt Robert P. Zelaya, 554th RED HORSE Squadron, Andersen AFB, Guam (PACAF); Runner up: MSgt Thomas R. Johnson, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, Nellis AFB, NV (ACC)



GENERAL THOMAS D. WHITE (GTDW) ENVIRONMENTAL AWARDS



Cultural Resources Management, Large Installation - Installation/DRU/Center

Winner: 75th Civil Engineer Group, Hill AFB, UT (AFMC); Runner up: 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, Tyndall AFB, FL (ACC)



Environmental Quality Non-Industrial Installation, U.S. & Territories - Installation/DRU/Center

Winner: 96th Civil Engineer Group, Eglin AFB, FL (AFMC); Runner up: 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, Nellis AFB, NV (ACC)



Natural Resources Conservation, Small Installation - Installation/DRU/Center

Winner: 5th Civil Engineer Squadron, Minot AFB, ND (AFGSC); Runner up: 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, Little Rock AFB, AR (AMC)



Sustainability, Industrial Installation - Installation/DRU/Center

Winner: 78th Civil Engineer Group, Robins AFB, GA (AFMC)



Environmental Range Management, Large Range - Installation/DRU/Center

Winner: 96th Civil Engineer Group, Eglin AFB, FL (AFMC)



Environmental Quality - Individual/Team

Winner: SLD 45 Environmental Quality Team, 45th CES, Patrick SFB, FL (USSF); Runner up: 97th Civil Engineer Squadron, Altus AFB, OK (AETC)



Natural Resources Conservation - Individual/Team

Winner: Mr. Hugo Cobos, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, Kadena AB, Japan (PACAF); Runner up: Environmental Management Branch, 96th Civil Engineer Group, Eglin AFB, FL (AFMC)



Environmental Excellence in Weapon Systems Acquisition - Individual/Team

Winner: F-35 Environmental, Safety, and Occupational Health Team, F-35 Joint Program Office

