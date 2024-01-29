Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NASA astronauts learning, training and inspiring on Fort Novosel

    NASA astronauts learning, training and inspiring on Fort Novosel

    Photo By Brittany Trumbull | NASA Astronaut candidate Luke Delaney operates the AH-64E simulator during training on...... read more read more

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Story by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. --Walking around post lately if you notice an aviator’s patch that looks out of this world, you aren’t imagining things. Those blue circle patches are, in fact, the real deal. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has found learning opportunities for its future programs in southern Alabama. Several groups of astronauts and astronaut candidates have visited the Home of Army Aviation recently, specifically the aircraft and simulators, to learn rotary wing systems that can only be found inside the gates of Fort Novosel.

    NASA Astronaut and US Marine Corps Col. Nicole Mann and NASA Astronaut Candidate and retired US Marine Corps Maj. Luke Delaney recently visited the AH-64E simulator on Jan. 26 during two weeks of training on different aircraft systems at Fort Novosel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 09:42
    Story ID: 463167
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASA astronauts learning, training and inspiring on Fort Novosel, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NASA astronauts learning, training and inspiring on Fort Novosel
    NASA astronauts learning, training and inspiring on Fort Novosel
    NASA astronauts learning, training and inspiring on Fort Novosel
    NASA astronauts learning, training and inspiring on Fort Novosel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASA
    Astronauts
    Fort Novosel
    Brittany Trumbull

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT