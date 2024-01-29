FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. --Walking around post lately if you notice an aviator’s patch that looks out of this world, you aren’t imagining things. Those blue circle patches are, in fact, the real deal. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has found learning opportunities for its future programs in southern Alabama. Several groups of astronauts and astronaut candidates have visited the Home of Army Aviation recently, specifically the aircraft and simulators, to learn rotary wing systems that can only be found inside the gates of Fort Novosel.



NASA Astronaut and US Marine Corps Col. Nicole Mann and NASA Astronaut Candidate and retired US Marine Corps Maj. Luke Delaney recently visited the AH-64E simulator on Jan. 26 during two weeks of training on different aircraft systems at Fort Novosel.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 09:42 Story ID: 463167 Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASA astronauts learning, training and inspiring on Fort Novosel, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.