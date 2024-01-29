Semper supra: Guardian instructor steps above the rest

Sgt. Anastacia Lange, 333rd Training Squadron Cyber Warfare Operator (CWO) course instructor, is breaking barriers as the first Guardian and the first female instructor in the course’s history.



The 333rd TRS at Keesler provides officer communications and cyber warfare initial skills training, enlisted cyber warfare initial skills training, as well as initial and advanced training on spectrum operations. The squadron is also responsible for the development, revision and instruction of network courses supporting global command and control operations.



The CWO course teaches students to develop, sustain and enhance cyber warfare capabilities in order attack adversary interests while at the same time defending U.S. national interests from attack. Airmen and Guardians alike must be able to flex and change as rapidly as the cyber field changes.



Shortly after the Space Force was officially founded in 2019, members of the newest branch began to attend cyber warfare courses within the 333rd TRS. The squadron identified a need to give new Guardians representation in the course, as well as have someone who could unite new Space Force operational needs with current technical training structures.



One individual stood out amongst her peers.



“I asked the Instructor Supervisors if we had any rockstar Guardians and they unanimously suggested Sgt. Lange,” said Master Sgt. Kyle Griffin, former 333rd TRS flight chief. “She could already tie concepts in CWO back to Guardian objectives and was intelligent, motivated and well-spoken. I asked her if she had an interest in being an instructor someday, and she said yes.”



Joining the 333rd TRS instructor cadre isn’t the first time Lange has embraced uncharted territory. While she originally enlisted in the Air Force, she knew she couldn’t pass up an opportunity to be a part of the newest branch.



“How often do we get to see a whole new force structure being established?”, said Lange. “It got me thinking that there is no other opportunity to make a difference and establish the kind of force that I want to see than by starting with it from the very beginning.”



Lange has always wanted to be an instructor and relies on the legacy of her most memorable teachers to guide her along the way.



“I've had some fantastic instructors and teachers in my life. The ones that stuck out the most to me were the ones who I’ve tried to emulate,” said Lange. “My coding instructors in high school and college, my calculus instructor from college and my tech school instructors from Keesler. They all showed me what a good teacher looks like and how they present information to help students. That's really what drove me to try to pursue being an instructor.”



As an instructor, Lange has made it her personal mission to have students leave her class understanding the gravity of the roles they fill.



“The most critical lesson that I want to teach them is the ability to look at a problem and know how to solve it - not to always know the exact answer. With how fast cyber changes, that’s not reasonable. What I want is for them to know what questions to ask in order to get the answer,” said Lange. “It's so important for Space Force students to really understand that they have to take ownership over what doesn't already exist. You might be the one creating this from the ground up.”



Lange’s passion and talent for instructing is recognized throughout the Space Force community.



“Sgt Lange's appointment as an instructor at the CWO schoolhouse is a significant milestone. Her exemplary expertise and dedication have paved the way for future generations of female cyber warriors. As the first woman in this role, she stands as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing that excellence knows no gender,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Heath, Headquarters Space Force senior cyber enlisted leader. “In parallel, she has achieved another historic feat by becoming the inaugural Guardian of the Space Force to teach at the Schoolhouse. Her contributions will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the future of space security, guiding the next generation of Guardians in understanding the complexities of cyber threats beyond our atmosphere.”

