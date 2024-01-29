Norfolk Naval Shipyard Employee Spotlight Mark Hundley, Code 300N

Mark Hundley, a distinguished third-generation firefighter with a remarkable 25-year career, became an integral part of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) family in June 2023. His rich background in emergency response and unwavering commitment to service seamlessly align with the shipyard's core values, making him an inspirational figure within our community.



Hundley's journey is marked by significant milestones, including being honored as Fire Fighter of the Year and receiving the prestigious Medal of Honor for an act of unparalleled bravery. This extraordinary incident involved Hundley bravely wrestling a gun away from an assailant who posed a threat to one of his fellow firefighters, showcasing his selfless dedication to protecting his colleagues.



Beyond these accolades, Hundley brings his expertise to the Nuclear Production Department (Code 300N), specifically in the Radiological Emergency Response Office (RERO). In this crucial role, Hundley coordinates efforts between NNSY and municipal emergency response organizations, enhancing NNSY’s capability to respond seamlessly in times of crisis.



Hundley's career achievements are impressive, but it is his humanitarian ethos that truly sets him apart. Throughout his firefighting career, both as a volunteer and a professional, he has served in high-priority incidents across the nation and around the globe. As an example, his deployment to Haiti, where he participated in several search and rescue missions, stands out as a demonstration his commitment to helping communities in their most vulnerable moments. As a HAZMAT Manager in the Virginia Task Force-2 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Urban Search and Rescue Team, Hundley continues to volunteer his knowledge, expertise and leadership.

“I enjoy serving the community, when people are feeling at their worst, when bad things happen, to be able to come in and piece things back together,” says Hundley, capturing the essence of his approach to emergency response. “That is what I feel about coming here every day. Sure we have frustrating days. But we all know what we do here in the shipyard and what we support. Not only repairing ships, but protecting the citizens of the United States. It doesn’t get any better than that. We are the tip of the spear!”



In collaboration with Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department (NRMD) Director, Gary Roney, Hundley contributes to the crucial task of improving inter-operability between military and civilian agencies. This collaborative effort ensures seamless coordination during critical situations, a strategic imperative highlighted during RERO exercises and evaluations.



Hundley's dedication extends beyond his official duties. His voluntary contributions to community projects, such as fundraising for Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, exemplify his commitment to charitable causes. In 2008, Hundley undertook an incredible feat, kayaking from Fort Lauderdale to Virginia Beach, raising $20,000 for child burn victims.



Raised in the Hampton Roads area, Hundley's profound appreciation for military service and his firsthand experiences in search and rescue deployments provides him with a unique perspective. In his own words, "We are truly a melting pot here in the shipyard," emphasizing the importance of diversity and collaboration. Hundley believes that when faced with an existential threat, we focus more on what unites us than what divides us.



His resilience and commitment echo the shipyard's dedication to protecting both its workforce and the nation. As we navigate the challenges ahead, Hundley's presence reinforces our commitment to excellence, both in ship repair and emergency response.



In the face of adversity, Hundley's selfless acts and dedication remind us that we are not only repairing ships but also protecting the citizens of the United States. He embodies the values we hold dear at NNSY, showcasing the strength that comes from unity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to service.

