Tucson Native Recognized as SECNAV’s Sailor of the Quarter



By Darwin Lam, Naval Criminal Investigative Service Office of Strategic Communications



WASHINGTON – A Tucson, Arizona native is recognized as the Office of the Secretary of the Navy’s 2023 Sailor of the Quarter, fourth quarter.



Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tara Roberts, an Ironwood Ridge High School graduate, joined the Navy in 2019, and is currently assigned to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Protective Operations Field Office (POFO) in support of the Chief of Naval Operations.



“My favorite part of a Protective Service Detail (PSD) command is the ability to apply critical thinking and joint coordination among partnered forces to safely execute and accomplish our missions,” said Roberts.



She shared how the master-at-arms Navy occupational rating provided many opportunities into different specialties and aspects in law enforcement.



“I was drawn to law enforcement because I loved how it represented safety and security for others,” said Roberts. “Law enforcement in the Navy provided both with opportunities to utilize critical thinking, people skills, and an abundance of adrenaline and adventure.”



Roberts is currently pursuing her online Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Forensic Psychology from Liberty University and earned a Bachelor of Arts for Social Behavior and Human Understanding Emphasis from the University of Arizona in 2021.



Comprised of about 2,000 personnel, with more than 1,000 serving as federal Special Agents, NCIS is unique among U.S. military criminal investigative organizations as it is a civilian-ran agency and is headed by a civilian law enforcement professional who reports directly to the Secretary of the Navy.



