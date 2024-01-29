Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational Allies and partners conduct elephant walk during Cope North 24

    Cope North 2024 Multinational Elephant Walk at Andersen AFB

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis | Multinational partners conduct an elephant walk as part of Cope North 2024 at Andersen...... read more read more

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.05.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force, Marines and Navy, Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, French Air and Space Force, and Republic of Korea Air Force aircraft participated in an Elephant Walk for Cope North 2024, Feb. 5, 2024.

    This Elephant Walk was a coalition of 33 aircraft, operating together to present a united front with Allies and partners to enhance integrated deterrence.

    The United States does not fight alone, nor do we deter alone. Relationships and increased operational capabilities with Allies and partners are vital to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    “Being able to direct and oversee this amazing showing of interoperability from Andersen AFB has filled me with awe,” said SrA Robert Rennie, Air Traffic Controller. “The sheer amount of aircraft and the way our Allies and partners operate together with us is inspiring.”

    Elephant Walks date back to World War II, where aircraft assembled in a single file line. Events like this demonstrate the airpower presence, strength, and preparedness that exists across the Indo-Pacific region.

    “When I see something like an Elephant Walk, I know we are moving in the right direction to ensure deterrence,” said Rennie. “This showcase proves to our adversaries that we aren’t afraid to work together, and we are the best at it.”

    As long-term strategic competition persists and continues to challenge international institutions, it is vital that bonds are strengthened with Allies and partners to sharpen the competitive edge, secure common interests, and promote shared values.

    “On behalf of RAAF, JASDF and the USAF exercise leadership, we are excited to kick off Cope North 24 with this successful demonstration of interoperability through the Elephant Walk,” said Lt Col David Overstreet, Cope North Lead planner. “Throughout the exercise we aim to aggressively practice combat air forces and mobility air forces dispersal activities in concert with all six participating nations. Our network of alliances and partnerships remains the backbone of global security.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 06:06
    Story ID: 463148
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 82
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Allies and partners conduct elephant walk during Cope North 24, by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cope North 2024 Multinational Elephant Walk at Andersen AFB
    Cope North 2024 Multinational Elephant Walk at Andersen AFB
    Cope North 2024 Multinational Elephant Walk at Andersen AFB
    Cope North 2024 Multinational Elephant Walk at Andersen AFB
    Cope North 2024 Multinational Elephant Walk at Andersen AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CopeNorth24
    CN24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT