Moorhouse, the Powerhouse

In 2023, over 1,418 CRM cases were processed by the 54th Troop Command (TC), New Hampshire Army National Guard. The Army Integrated Personnel and Pay System (IPPS-A) officially recognized the team’s excellent performance in resolving the highest number of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) cases across all National Guard units since the system update went live.



The four-soldier Personnel Administration (S1) team under the 54th TC helped process most of those cases and the fresh flood in the team, Spc. Ethan Moorhouse, human resources non-commissioned officer (NCO) has been the driving force behind the achievement. According to Maj. Carolyn Lovell, officer in charge of the S1, Moorhouse’s success and the team’s success have been a year in the making.



“I would say Spc. Moorhouse, aka, Powerhouse, operates more on a Staff Sgt. level, in terms of his dedication, work ethics, his knowledge base and his initiatives,” said Lovell, “He’s probably one of the hardest working soldiers in the guard that I’ve ever worked.”



Moorhouse first enlisted three years ago as a Petroleum Supply Specialist, but he found his interests in the human resource field after taking up a full-time human resource opportunity with 54th TC. Moorhouse will begin his Advanced Individual Training to qualify as a human resource specialist this spring, officially changing his military job.



Once Spc. Moorhouse started his new job, he got right to work looking to make improvements. Lovell noted the self initiative of Powerhouse’s projects.



“When Moorhouse noticed soldiers’ service rewards and promotion points had fallen through the cracks,” said Lovell. “He stepped up and spent four months scrubbing through the whole bridge’s enlistment documents.”



Moorhouse ended up spending many hours creating memos and updating records across multiple systems. As a result, he processed over 3200 service awards and added promotion points for more than 700 soldiers.



Talking about his other side projects to correct system records and add to soldiers’ benefits, Moorhouse said he took it upon himself to create retirement points verification worksheets for all 13 subordinate units within 54th TC.



This effort single handedly corrected over 370 Retirement Points Account Management system reports. The correction would allow soldiers to retire earlier for their contribution to the COVID-19 relief mission and in this case, the correction amounted up to an estimate of 250 to 300 years of retirement points.



Moorhouse explained his thought process behind that project, “I saw the issue trends and everyone knew there were issues with the retirement points, so I was like, you know what, I’ll just make this easy for everyone. Rather than having all 13 subordinate units in the troop command try to figure it out on their own, I’ll do the leg work for them.”



Moorhouse continued, “So I pulled and organized all the information in worksheets. All the units have to do is to verify the points for their people as I know the units’ full-time staff already have enough to do.”



Moorehouse stands out from his peers with his intelligence, empathy and extensive knowledge in the admin systems with a firm belief that his work makes a difference in soldiers’ life..



“Don’t let Moorhouse’s rank fool you,” said Master Sgt. Rachel Robak, senior human resources NCO for 54th Troop Command, “Powerhouse is the backbone in this section. He doesn’t let his rank limit him. He has unlimited potential and I see him being the next Automatic Services Branch Chief when he meets the requirements and becomes a Warrant Officer.”



Outside of work, Moorhouse chooses to give back to the community by volunteering in the NHNG Volunteer Search and Rescue team. Being an avid hiker who has climbed all 48 4000-foot mountains in New Hampshire in 10 months, Moorhouse said,“I have a lot of respect for the rescue team from the point of view of a hiker so I want to return the favor.”



His mindset of helping others leads into his reason for working so passionately for the soldiers of the NHARNG.



“S1(section) is all about the people.” Moorhouse nudged his glasses, “The soldiers have done their work to earn it. My belief is that people should get the credit and everything they’re entitled to, so I’m proud of doing my part and making sure that everything is as correct as it can be in the system.”



“I want to become a warrant officer one day and then I will be able to make an impact on a larger scale one day.” smiled Moorhouse.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 15:39 Story ID: 463135 Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Hometown: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moorhouse, the Powerhouse, by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.