Feel the Burn

A frozen February day was the perfect complement to a fiery sting to the face for members of the 941st Military Police (MP) Battalion and 237th MP Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG).



Unit members voluntarily endured oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray training, better known as pepper spray, after a class and thorough instruction from Manchester Police Department (MPD) Training Officers. The training was to simulate real life scenarios to gain familiarity and understanding of using the non-lethal defensive tactic.



“We have vast practical experience with these types of training,” said Warren Tanner, training officer and quartermaster with the MPD. “I think it's important to bring the knowledge, skills and experience to the MPs in the New Hampshire Army National Guard,”



OC spray is a chemical product based on cayenne pepper that causes immediate closing of the eyes, inflammation, a burning sensation to the skin, and feelings of helplessness, fear and panic. It can be used safely and effectively by police personnel to incapacitate violent and resistant offenders without causing injury to the suspect or unacceptable risk to the police officer.

“I think it might be a right of passage in a way,” said Capt. Beau Robinson, commander of the 237th MP Company, when asked why unit members would voluntarily undergo such a physically and psychologically taxing training with ambition.



Many MP unit members currently work in law enforcement and some express their interest in potentially pursuing related careers.



“I want to go into law enforcement," said Pfc. Colby Stinson, an MP with the 237th MP company. “So, I’ll do it for my job.”



The MPD expressed the importance of this training for encountering first-hand or secondary exposure of this product, as many of the skills that local police encompass are applicable to potential situations MPs could encounter.



“It’s important that we understand the effects of OC spray and how it actually feels to experience it first hand,” said Staff Sgt. Joseph Carroll, a motor transport non-commissioned officer with the 941st MP Battalion, “It's good to understand the discretion that's needed if we ever have to resort to utilizing it.” he added.



Eye washing stations were staged as unit members eagerly lined up to experience the OC spray first-hand. One by one, MPs tested their resilience while being sprayed by the MPD training officers and prompted to perform jumping jacks or recite interesting facts about themselves before washing their faces.



“I knew I was going to have a bad reaction, your vision is impaired and your heart is racing,” said Stinson. “I just wanted to see how I'd react in a life or death situation, and if I could overcome it.”



The MPD training director, Sgt. Kevin Johnson, works frequently with the NHARNG to facilitate MP related training to include tactical knowledge, restraint techniques, and de-escalation tools.



“We give them experience with these tools and help them build a good understanding of what scenarios and situations to apply them to,” said Tanner. “It's nice to be able to share the experiences and training we’ve had with the National Guard, it just makes everybody better.”

