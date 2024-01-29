Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airman Macey Maas Hauver soars with Air National Guard benefits

    Senior Airman Macey Maas Hauver, a 139th Airlift Wing logistics planner

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Becoming a nurse is just on the horizon for Senior Airman Macey Maas Hauver, a logistics planner for the 139th Airlift Wing, and with the Missouri National Guard’s benefits to back her up, she has her career set for success.

    “I'm going to school for nursing, and I'm a senior,” says Maas Hauver. “I feel like the military really prepared me for nursing school.”
     Maas Hauver joined the 139th Airlift Wing in 2020 and has been a logistics planner since 2021.

    Maas Hauver said her time in Basic Military Training, or BMT, and technical school has helped her gain the confidence and work ethic she needs for nursing school.

    “With basic being so scary and unsure of it, and now being able to tackle that,” says Maas Hauver. “I think it definitely makes me feel better about other aspects in life.”  Maas Hauver said her job as a logistics planner consists of planning and readiness for the base, which in turn gets her out of her comfort zone.

    “Taking initiative is a big thing that I've learned throughout this job,” said Maas Hauver.  “It's been great,” says Maas Huaver. “We have a really good environment in our office.”

    Maas Huaver attends Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, with hopes of soaring to greater heights in the Missouri Air National Guard.

    “There’s an opportunity in growth whether it be this position or when I graduate from college,” says Maas Hauver. “Possibly exploring something else, maybe commissioning.”  If the road leads to being officer, Maas Hauver says she would love the opportunity to lead Airmen in the Missouri Air National Guard.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 14:49
    Story ID: 463131
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Missouri Guard
    139AW

