Red Bulls Deploy to the Middle East

“You know that each and every day your warriors walk out the door, it’s a risk,” said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “But what I can assure you is, there is no better trained, better equipped, and better ready unit in the world to take on this mission than the 34th Infantry Division.”



Family and friends of more than 550 Red Bull Soldiers gathered in Eden Prairie Feb. 1, 2024, for a departure ceremony honoring the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” and their upcoming deployment to the Middle East.



The Red Bulls will spend nearly 10 months away from their homes in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The unit will train in Texas before heading overseas.



The Red Bulls will then take over for the California National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division, becoming Task Force Spartan, a unique, multi-component organization, made up of active Army and National Guard units, rounded out by U.S. Army Reserve support units. Through Operation Spartan Shield, Task Force Spartan maintains a U.S. military posture in Southwest Asia, strengthening defense relationships and partner capacity.



“To the Red Bulls who are standing here – thank you,” added Walz.



Spanning across 216 communities throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia, Colorado, California, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, and Texas, the Red Bull Soldiers will make their way to Fort Cavazos, Texas, for a month of pre-mobilization training in preparation for their ten-month-long deployment to the Middle East. They are expected to return home from the deployment in December 2024.



“Thank you to the families, friends, civilian employers and community members who have come here today to support their Citizen-Soldier,” said the 34th Infantry Division’s Commanding General, Army Maj. Gen. Charles Kemper.



The Red Bulls previously deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield from 2018-2019. More than half of the service members deploying this year have previously deployed.



“This mission is well suited for the highly capable Citizen-Soldiers of the 34th Infantry Division. Our ranks contain teachers, engineers, police officers, doctors, lawyers, accountants, mechanics, and dozens of other professions,” said Kemper. “This diverse civilian skillset adds to our capability as an infantry division headquarters.”



Units supporting the Spartan Shield mission provide capabilities such as aviation, logistics, force protection and information management, and facilitate theater security cooperation activities such as key leader engagements, joint exercises, conferences, symposia, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response planning.



The Minnesota National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General for Army, Maj. Gen. Johanna Clyborne, offered some words of advice for the deploying Soldiers during the event.



“Stay connected and make time to engage with your family; communication helps your family know that you are okay,’ said Clyborne. “Remain flexible; it is not uncommon to have a change in your primary position. Deployments, they come with missions, but goals add to your personal growth and journey.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.03.2024 14:16 Story ID: 463106 Location: EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, US Web Views: 54 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Bulls Deploy to the Middle East, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.