    Fort Hamilton Community Honors Legacy of MLK as prelude to Black History Month Observance

    Fort Hamilton Community Honors Legacy of MLK

    Photo By Mark Getman | Personnel from the civilian workforce, along with military service members and

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Story by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton work force employees honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a Spiritual Fitness Luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

    Civilian workforce personnel, military service members, and community members gathered at the Fort Hamilton Chapel Fellowship Café for the event.

    Garrison Chaplain Maj. Jonathan Bailey delivered a spiritual message about King. He also showed a TV interview King conducted in 1967, eleven months before his assassination.

    The Religious Support Office of Fort Hamilton sponsored the luncheon.The event aimed to foster community connections, build resilience, and enhance spiritual fitness by emphasizing King’s life and legacy, and marked the transition into the annual observance of Black History Month, in February, also known as African American History Month in the United States.

    Each year, the Department of Defense, along with the nation, acknowledges the significant contributions and rich culture of African Americans.

    ‘Our Nation continues to be enriched with the vastness of African American cultural traditions, art, music, and literature. Moreover, African American artists have utilized their craft to preserve cultural identity, confront prejudice, advocate for justice, and promote unity and mutual support in the face of adversity,’ said Ashish S. Vazirani, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.

    The transition from the celebration of King’s life into the observance of Black History Month underscores the interconnected importance of both events.

    They serve as reminders of the enduring impact of African Americans on the nation’s history and culture. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)"

