Photo Story: Fort McCoy Garrison commander holds first town hall meeting-workforce briefing for 2024

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives a presentation Jan. 25, 2024, discussing the garrison, leadership, and more during a town hall discussion with Fort McCoy, Wis., workforce members at the installation. Messenger held two sessions for workforce members to discuss current garrison issues and give perspective on the way ahead within the garrison.

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and others give a presentation Jan. 25, 2024, discussing the garrison, leadership, and more during a town hall discussion with Fort McCoy, Wis., workforce members at the installation.



Messenger held two sessions for workforce members to discuss current garrison issues and give perspective on the way ahead within the garrison.



