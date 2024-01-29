Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: Fort McCoy Garrison commander holds first town hall meeting-workforce briefing for 2024

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander holds first town hall meeting-workforce briefing for 2024

    Photo By Claudia Neve

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Story by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and others give a presentation Jan. 25, 2024, discussing the garrison, leadership, and more during a town hall discussion with Fort McCoy, Wis., workforce members at the installation.

    Messenger held two sessions for workforce members to discuss current garrison issues and give perspective on the way ahead within the garrison.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

