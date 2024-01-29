National Wear Red Day, raising awareness from NMCSD

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Feb. 2, 2024) With cardiovascular disease being the number one...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Feb. 2, 2024) With cardiovascular disease being the number one killer for women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) Cardiology Department is wearing red in observance of National Wear Red Day. “With cardiovascular disease being the number one cause for morbidity and mortality in the U.S., it is important for NMCSD to take advantage of every opportunity to raise awareness,” said Cmdr. Cicely Dye, NMCSD Cardiology department head and staff electrophysiologist. “This is not only a professional crusade for me, but a personal one as well as I want nothing more than to get this message out.” Cmdr. Luke Oakley, NMCSD interventional cardiologist shares a similar conviction when it comes to cardiovascular disease. “In college I studied Biomedical Engineering out of a desire to understand how things work, but quickly realized I missed the humanism of medicine,” stated Oakley. “Interventional Cardiology is a rapidly evolving field that leverages technological innovation to help patients live their best lives. It’s a field that balances all the things I love in medicine; compassion in helping patients along their journey to health, and advanced procedures which can save or improve their quality of life.” The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

With cardiovascular disease being the number one killer for women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) Cardiology Department is wearing red in observance of National Wear Red Day.



“With cardiovascular disease being the number one cause for morbidity and mortality in the U.S., it is important for NMCSD to take advantage of every opportunity to raise awareness,” said Cmdr. Cicely Dye, NMCSD Cardiology department head and staff electrophysiologist. “This is not only a professional crusade for me, but a personal one as well as I want nothing more than to get this message out.”



Dye, a Chicago, Ill., native, is also a U.S. Naval Academy graduate who conducted her full spectrum of medical training at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.



“I was touched at the medical care that was being given and wanted to devote my military service to serving the medical needs of active military members as well as their families and retirees,” expresses Dye. “I decided to do cardiology because I wanted to do a procedural specialty but still have a longstanding close relationship with my patients. I sub-specialized to electrophysiologiy because while working as cardiology staff at [Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune], I realized that arrhythmias were very impactful to our active-duty population. Treating arrhythmias and ensuring that our military is ready to fight is most fulfilling to me.”



Dye is not alone at NMCSD. Cmdr. Luke Oakley, NMCSD interventional cardiologist shares a similar conviction when it comes to cardiovascular disease.



“I was driven to pursue a career in medicine – and in the military – out of a passion to understand how things work and a desire to help others,” said Oakley. “Success in this field requires a unique combination of knowledge, skill, and empathy. My earliest influences in medicine were my mother who was a nurse and my grandfather who was a physician in the Army during WWII.”



A native of Omaha, Neb., Oakley graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s of Engineering degree from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn. He obtained a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C.



“In college I studied Biomedical Engineering out of a desire to understand how things work, but quickly realized I missed the humanism of medicine,” stated Oakley. “Interventional Cardiology is a rapidly evolving field that leverages technological innovation to help patients live their best lives. It’s a field that balances all the things I love in medicine; compassion in helping patients along their journey to health, and advanced procedures which can save or improve their quality of life.”



To this end, NMCSD’s Cardiology Department offers rapid cardiac evaluation and treatment to improve the lives of our active-duty service members, beneficiaries, and family members.



“Patients who come here for their cardiovascular care have access to top trained cardiovascular specialists and subspecialists,” said Oakley. “Our only goal is to help our patients – the nation’s best – live full, healthy, and happy lives. So it is occasions like Wear Red Day that we use to get the message out. The other component of the message is to let everyone know just how proud and fortunate we are to serve at NMCSD.”



