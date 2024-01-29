Courtesy Photo | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE (Feb. 2, 2024) Capt. Robert “Skillz” Majoris relquinshes...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE (Feb. 2, 2024) Capt. Robert “Skillz” Majoris relquinshes command as Commander, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) One commodore, in a change of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base Feb. 2, 2024. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff, providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk/released) see less | View Image Page

SCW-1 Holds Change of Command Ceremony





TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (NNS) Capt. Britton D. Windeler relieved Capt. Robert “Skillz” Majoris as Commander, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) One commodore, in a change of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base Feb. 2, 2024.



In attendance were Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces, Col. Abigail L. W. Ruscetta, 72nd Air Base Wing Commander, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, The Honorable Brenda Stanley, Oklahoma Senator 42nd District, The Honorable Matt Dukes, Mayor, Midwest City Okla. And other state and city officials.



During the ceremony, Cheever offered words of wisdom to Windeler and praised Majoris for his leadership while in command. He also thanked the crew and their families for their continued sacrifice and loyal devotion to the TACAMO mission.



“It’s great to be here with the red dirt Navy, what a mission, what a team,” said Cheever. “Today we recognize ‘Skill’z’ amazing leadership, we add Britt as commodore, ‘Checklist’ as deputy, and thank CMC Stovall for his steadfast leadership.”



As it was Majoris’ retirement ceremony in addition to a change of command ceremony,

Majoris was presented with the Legion of Merit and a gift from the SCW-1 Chief’s mess before providing final remarks and reading his orders.



“I would like to thank all of the TACAMO Sailors, civilians’ contractors, and families. It has been the honor of my life to serve with and beside you, for more than 24 years,” said Majoris. “The importance of what you provide for the nation, as you operate the mighty E-6B, cannot be overstated, executing this mission has been a privilege.



During his tenure, Majoris expertly led more than 2,300 personnel in the execution of 3,652 sorties, encompassing 26,360 flight hours, resulting in unprecedented levels of operational readiness in direct support of the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, United States Strategic Command, and United States Fleet Forces Command. He accomplished all of this while maintaining an excellent command climate and developing his team into better leaders.



“Capt. Majoris has been an amazing leader and mentor for me during my tour,” Command Master Chief Jacob Stovall, SCW-1, command master chief.

“His professionalism, patience and calm demeanor, and inclusive leadership style are all qualities I try to emulate and pass on to my Sailors. He is truly one of the best officers I have had the pleasure of serving with and it has been an honor to be his CMC during his last tour in the Navy.”



Upon assuming command, Windeler thanked Majoris for his dedication to the TACAMO mission and greeted the squadrons and staff with a poignant message.



Capt. Majoris served 25 honorable years in the Navy as an aviator, he was SCW1’s 20th commodore. He plans to retire in Oklahoma, with his wife and children.



SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff; providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet.