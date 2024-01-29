Army offers pay incentive for deploying first-term Soldiers to voluntarily extend

The Army recently announced an assignment incentive pay opportunity for Regular Army component Soldiers serving in units identified for a rotational deployment to voluntarily extend their current expiration term of service, or ETS, allowing them to deploy with their unit.



The Rotational Deployment Extension-Assignment Incentive Pay, or RDE-AIP, is payable only to Regular Army Soldiers on their initial term of service and does not include Reserve component Soldiers serving on active duty.



The two-tiered incentive is offered to eligible Soldiers beginning nine months prior to the rotational unit’s latest arrival date, or LAD, to voluntarily extend their service. Those who execute an extension between nine to six months prior to the LAD receive $500 per month for each full month of extension. Those who execute an extension less than six months and up to 90 days prior to their ETS will receive $250 for each full month.



The senior unit commander of a unit identified for a rotational deployment is the approval authority for the RDE-AIP program and can be delegated to the first O-5 commander in the Soldier’s chain-of-command.



For more information on policies, the extension process, and the administrative procedural guidance for leaders and Soldiers, consult MILPER Message 24-033 or read the MILPER at www.hrc.army.mil.

