Daughters of the American Revolution Annual Luncheon

Buckley Space Force Base, Colo.—U.S. Space Force Col. Heidi Dexter, Space Base Delta 2 commander, attended an annual luncheon with members of the Daughters of the American Revolution on January 27, 2024. DAR has a mission based in patriotism, historic preservation and education empowered through the women that sustain it.



Dexter shared she was excited about the opportunity to speak about some of the women who broke down barriers for other women wanting to join the military.



“In the armed forces , about 20% of servicemembers are women,” Dexter remarked, recalling how many others were like her on the climb to the rank of Colonel, “In my career field, Cyber, I was the first female Colonel.”



Dexter went on to mention various women that have and are currently pushing boundaries in the space, to include Maj. Nicole Malachowski, the first female thunderbird pilot, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, the current Miss America and first woman in the military to win the Miss America Pageant, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Joanne Bass as the first senior enlisted leader across any of the services.



“Their resilience, fortitude, and unwavering commitment have laid the foundation which I stand on today,” remarked Dexter. “I am immensely proud to carry their legacy forward and represent the growing presence of women in leadership roles within the armed forces.”



Buckley and DAR have had a strong partnership through the years. Some of the efforts the organization has provided for Buckley have been providing desserts to the junior enlisted in the dorms, donating several homemade gift baskets through military family and readiness center (MFRC) events, and recently began helping out U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Travis Jackson, a MFRC Readiness Senior Non-Commissioned Officer, and his team with the annual Cherry Creek Schools Military Appreciation Event.



“They give hundreds of dozens of baked goods to the Buckley community each year,” remarked Jackson, joyously recalling the strength of their partnership, “they are an excellent community partner!”



As Dexter closed out her presentation, she shared a few parting words.



“I tell you all of that to say, it is rare that I am in a room where the

women outnumber the men, so it is an absolute honor today to stand here in front of you,” said Dexter. “Women have always stepped up to serve our country and this community (DAR) is a beautiful example of this service.”

