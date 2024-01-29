Volk Field salutes Airmen, civilian employees of the year

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Matthew King, comptroller, a Fayette, Ohio resident, received the Company Grade...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Matthew King, comptroller, a Fayette, Ohio resident, received the Company Grade Officer of the Year award Jan. 6 at Volk Field, Wis. Also pictured are base commander Col. Matthew Eakins, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Travis Skowronski, senior enlisted leader, right. Volk Field photo see less | View Image Page

Military and civilian employees were honored for their exemplary service and dedication to duty during the Airman of the Year and Civilian Employee of the Year award ceremonies at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Jan. 4 and 6. The ceremonies spotlighted six awardees from various departments on the installation who exceeded performance expectations to serve the Volk Field community and beyond.



“Their character, leadership and experiences reflect the strength of the Air National Guard,” said Col. Matthew Eakins, Volk Field commander.



Awardees included:



Master Sgt. Jay Mastrud from the 128th Air Control Squadron, a St. Paul, Minnesota resident, earned the 2023 Safety Award. Through comprehensive risk assessment, ingenuity, and proficient training of personnel, he ensured enhanced safety posture and readiness, significantly minimized risk to personnel and equipment, and enabled mission completion.



Senior Airman Boaz Rodriguez from the 128th Air Control Squadron, a New Lisbon, Wisconsin resident, earned the Airman of the Year award. He expertly provided mission critical mechanical support and expertise, enabling convoy transportation of personnel and equipment, and ensuring mission continuity during a commercial power outage.



Tech. Sgt. Jay Schroeder from the 126th Combat Weather Flight, a Janesville, Wisconsin resident, earned the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award. His technical proficiency and competency were essential to supporting multiple missions and joint operations throughout Europe during his deployment.



Master Sgt. Jay Brody from the 126th Combat Weather Flight, a Pewaukee, Wisconsin resident, earned the Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award. He distinguished himself by accurately and skillfully providing combat weather forecasts while deployed in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan’s Shield. He also selflessly responded to a domestic wildfire outbreak.



Capt. Matthew King, comptroller, a Fayette, Ohio resident, earned the Company Grade Officer of the Year award. He championed the base funding acquisition process, securing National Guard Bureau funding for joint operation equipment that enhanced the operational capabilities of the base and the training capacity of the nearby 115th Fighter Wing.



Officer Marcus Hoge from Security Forces, a Tomah, Wisconsin resident, earned the Category I Civilian Employee of the Year. His constant vigilance, composure and resourcefulness in emergency situations, and professional coordination and follow-through have been crucial to safeguarding Volk Field, offering lifesaving medical assistance, and preventing harm to the surrounding community.



Mr. Tim Hayward from civil engineering, a Camp Douglas, Wisconsin resident, earned the Category II Civilian Employee of the Year award. He spearheaded and managed several major renovation projects on base, and his positive attitude, expertise, coordination, and dedication have improved not only the buildings and major structures, but also boosted the knowledge level and morale of the personnel at Volk Field.



Mr. Ricky Konze from civil engineering, a Cataract, Wisconsin resident, earned the Category III Civilian Supervisor of the Year award. He showed exceptional leadership and diligence in supervising additional staff during key vacancies, as well as expertly navigating Human Resources and hiring processes to efficiently fill those vacancies. His vast experience and drive for innovation also led to major renovation cost savings, creative safety solutions, and realistic hands-on safety training for all Volk Field personnel.



“The professionalism and expertise of civilians across all functions on base play a critical role in the success of our mission here at Volk Field,” said Chief Master Sgt. Travis Skowronski, Volk Field senior enlisted leader.



Civilian employees were also recognized for longevity of dedicated service, ranging from five to 30 years of commitment to the Wisconsin National Guard and the mission of Volk Field.



“As military members come and go, our civilian force remains steady and we are honored to recognize the top performers from 2023,” Skowronski said.



Volk Field is an adaptive and relevant training venue for all branches of service, enabling the warfighters to train as they fight and to respond to disasters in the homeland. The military and civilian workforce plays a central role in the readiness of the U.S. Air Force and the Wisconsin Air National Guard. Volk Field and the Wisconsin Air National Guard congratulate these outstanding individuals for their accomplishments, and offer thanks for their contributions to the U.S. Air Force and their local communities.