Nimble Titan 24 delegates prepare for Senior Leader Event

Kobe, Japan – A total of 88 delegates from 18 nations and three international organizations gathered in mid-January for the Nimble Titan 24 Senior Leader Event Design and Planning Workshop.



Sponsored by U.S. Space Command and executed by Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, the purpose of the event was to design and plan the SLE with all participant nations. The SLE, which is scheduled for May in Germany, is a venue for nations to provide valuable feedback to national and organization senior leaders, enable policy discussions, and to receive new campaign guidance for NT26.



Nimble Titan is the premier global forum for integrated air and missile defense policy experimentation and concept development. It is a continuing two-year campaign set 10 years in the future to strengthen international partnerships, influence the development of missile defense policies and concepts, and inform missile defense capability development for nations and international organizations from the Euro-Atlantic, Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern regions. Participants include members of both the ministries of defense and foreign affairs from respective participant nations and organizations.



The director general for International Affairs of the Bureau of Defense Policy Jun MIURA delivered the keynote speech. He described the seven key capabilities for fundamental reinforcement of defense capabilities in Japan. MIURA discussed how Japan is strengthening their integrated air and missile defense capabilities which includes counterstrike capabilities and he described the current trends that Japan is facing as serious challenges.



He finished the speech with the defense budget of Japan highlighting that they increased the total budget 1.6 times from the previous Medium Term Defense Program (JFY2019-JFY2023) to the current Defense Buildup Program (JFY2023-JFY2027) and their IAMD budget three fold.



During the design workshop, participants focused on the development of the overall construct of the upcoming SLE. Following the design workshop, participants further refined the SLE construct developing the content that will enable facilitated discussions in regional and plenary working groups.



The director of the NT24 campaign, Col. Christopher Smith of JFCC IMD J5, reinforced the importance of this event.



“The SLE provides a vehicle for the NT cohort to learn about the accomplishments of the campaign, to include IAMD policy implications,” Smith said. “Furthermore, we will be able to discuss findings at an executive level and receive guidance that will help inform design of the next campaign.”



Since the inception of Nimble Titan in the mid-2000s, membership has nearly tripled in size to 28 nations and organizations, highlighting the importance of addressing missile threats across regional and trans-regional boundaries and domains. Nimble Titan leverages a network of international partnerships critical to developing multilateral solutions in an ever-changing, complex environment.



This campaign of experimentation focuses on assurance between allies and partners, as well as deterrence by taking a deeper look into synchronized messaging, effective command and control, information sharing, and other objectives. Insights gained through Nimble Titan help inform member nations’ perspectives on IAMD policy and regional defense issues.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 15:05 Story ID: 463063 Location: KOBE, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimble Titan 24 delegates prepare for Senior Leader Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.