NHC Lemoore doctor brings rural care specialty to military clinic

Photo By Elaine Heirigs

Schleif provides patient care and helps guide corpsman-led care of patients at the military treatment facility. He takes pride in being a part of a healthcare team that genuinely cares for patients and their wellbeing.



“I have previously been a primary care provider, hospitalist, and a medical director of civilian rural health clinics,” said Schleif. “Working in the UCC has been my most enjoyable and satisfying job."



Schleif hopes to continue his contract at NHC Lemoore for many more years.



“I am honored to work with medical assistants, nurses, and corpsman who go above and beyond their UCC responsibilities to help people in need, including jump starting a car or two in the parking lot.”



He is also the designated mac-and-cheese provider for potlucks, his coworkers joke.



“When possible, I like to bring fun and humor into the workplace,” said Schleif. “I believe people work better together when work is something to look forward to. I also believe every person in a team is equally important, we just have different roles to fill.”



The best part of his job is working with the Navy’s hospital corpsman.



“I enjoy showing them a lighter, more fun side of healthcare, and hopefully life in general,” said Schleif.



