908th AW January 2024 in Review

The 908th Airlift Wing started 2024 off remembering a lot of key events in its history as it continues to look to the future.



On Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, the wing highlighted Master Sgt. Jason Gessler a specialist in helicopter/tiltrotor aircraft maintenance with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, who was named the wing’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2023.



The next day, the wing congratulated 13 members who promoted recently.



On Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, the wing remembered the that 11 years prior, approximately 100 members of the wing deployed to Southwest Asia in support of airlift operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Most operated under the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



The next day, the wing welcomed 19 new members to its ranks.



On Jan. 10, 2024, the wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the fourth quarter of 2023.



The wing remembered two significant events on Jan. 13. On that date in 1991, Col. Thomas W. Spencer became the 15th commander of the 908th. Then, on that date in 1997, Special Order A-90 reassigned the 908th Airlift Wing to Air Combat Command and the Ninth Air Force.



On Jan. 15, the wing remembered three major events that all took place on that date in 1963. The 908th was established as the 908th Troop Carrier Group at Bates Field in Mobile, Alabama. The 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron was constituted as the 908th Tactical Dispensary and the 908th Force Support Squadron was constituted as the 908th Combat Support Squadron.



On Jan. 16, 2024, the wing remembered that from Jan. 16 to Jan. 30, 2000, eight members of the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron deployed to Lamberene, Gabon to provide medical support to Gabon 2000, an international peace keeping effort in the country on the west coast of Africa.



On Jan. 17, the wing remembered that in 1976, Lt. Col. Billie H. Parker became the 10th commander of the 908th.



On that same day, but in the current year, the wing highlighted 1st Lt. David Gorham, 25th Aerial Port Squadron passenger terminal officer in charge who was recently named the wing’s Company Grade Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2023.



The wing then remembered that on Jan. 21, 1991, the 908th Medical Squadron, now the 908th ASTS, deployed in support of Operation Desert Storm.



On Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, the wing highlighted Tech. Sgt. Tavarius Finely, a 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron helicopter/tiltrotor aircraft maintenance specialist, who was recently named the wing’s Civilian Category II of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2023.



Also on that same day, members from Air Force Global Strike Command and representatives from Leonardo and Boeing meet with the 908th’s Program Integration Office regarding the unit’s transition to the formal training unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter.



Later in the afternoon on that same day, the first Integrated Aircraft Systems Trainer arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base. The IAST is an inoperable AW-139 helicopter that will be used by aircrew trainees to learn and practice pre- and post-flight system checks for the MH-139A Grey Wolf, the military variant of the civilian AW-139.



On Sunday, Jan. 20, 2024, the wing remembered that on that day in 1942, the 357th Airlift Squadron was constituted as the 357th Bombardment Squadron at Geiger Field, Washington.



Closing out the month, on Jan. 31, 2024, the wing highlighted Tech. Sgt. Tyler Cancel, a 25th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist who was named Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 14:03 Story ID: 463058 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th AW January 2024 in Review, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.