Black History Month: Inspiring Legacies of Service

Black History month marks the annual commemoration of the accomplishments and contributions of African Americans in United States history. Fort Irwin Soldiers and veterans reflect on the legacy of African American Soldiers in the United States Army and how they are motivated by their prior service.



Third generation Soldier, Frank Edward Thomas III, serves as a Computer Detection System Repairer in Maintenance Troop, Regimental Support Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and credits his eagerness to join the military to his mother, father, and grandfather.



“I just grew up watching them having a strong sense of self and confidence. Their ability to always remain cool even in difficult situations made me want to adapt that same resiliency.”



Thomas believes his service has instilled a sense of pride in him as an African American Soldier.



That same pride is what gave him the courage to compete and win in his unit’s December Soldier of the Month board.



He hopes to continue to honor his parents and grandfather by defying the common perception of junior Soldiers and excelling in his Soldier tasks.



In the spirit of inspirational legacies during Black History month, Nathaniel Westly Jr. also followed his parents’ footsteps to join the Army.



“I saw the discipline my parents gained from being deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, serving as drill sergeants, and honorably completing 20 years of service.”



Westly serves as a Religious Affairs Specialist in Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Irwin during his three years of service at Fort Irwin.



Westly’s proudest moment in the military was receiving a coin from the Installation Management Command – Readiness Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Oliver for outstanding sportsmanship during a company physical training (PT) event.



“PT is an area I really take pride in so being recognized for that accomplishment was big to me,” Westly said.



Westly and Thomas have chosen to honor the past sacrifices and accomplishments of African American Soldiers through their continued service.



Celebrating Black History month can look different for everyone, and retired veteran James M. Noble likes to “recognize the culture that has contributed so much to American history and military history.”



Noble’s 30 years of service was inspired by his knowledge of the historical Buffalo Soldiers, the first all African American Cavalry regiment from the American Civil War.



“Understanding their struggles against racial prejudice and segregation makes me extremely thankful for their resiliency and dedication to serve. Their sacrifices caused a generational impact for my daughter and I to serve in the military without fear of those same hardships.”



Noble, who currently serves as the Fort Irwin Army Community Service Manager, enjoys celebrating Black History Month by visiting the local veteran’s home and volunteering with his daughter.



Fort Irwin will host a Black History Month celebration February 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 pm. at Sandy Basin Community Center.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 13:53 Story ID: 463053 Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Hometown: RICHMOND, CA, US Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black History Month: Inspiring Legacies of Service, by Ariel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.