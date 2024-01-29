Fort Leonard Wood celebrates opening of Spouse Resource Center

Fort Leonard Wood senior leaders, along with Army transition and continuing education experts, came together with service members and military spouses Jan. 30 in Bldg. 470 to celebrate the opening of the Spouse Resource Center.



The center, located in Room 2222, assists in making Fort Leonard Wood, “an installation of choice,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, who provided remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.



“This is a great place to live and serve,” Beck said. “This is a great installation surrounded by great communities. And a resource center like this will only help that.”



Beck thanked everyone who volunteered time and donated items to help make the SRC possible, and he highlighted the idea that the center will, “do great things for the already great resources we have on this installation.”



“The challenge is, many of (the spouses) don’t know what (the resources) are,” he said. “So, using this resource center as a leapfrog, they’re going to understand what’s available to them as a family.”



According to Vanessa Arzabala, a military spouse and Truman Army Education and Personnel Testing Center guidance counselor, who will help operate the SRC, it’s been a dream of hers to be able to help military spouses get acquainted with the area and everything it offers.



“We’re excited to be able to offer all the resources that the spouses can take advantage of and just making them aware of what is out there, on post or in the community,” she said. “We’re happy to welcome everybody.”



At the ceremony, Arzabala and fellow military spouse and volunteer, Sally Beck — who was also instrumental in the development of the SRC — pointed out to the 100 or so attendees the gathering areas and individual office cubicles available, noting the center will have computers for spouses to conduct research on the area and host weekly workshops on topics from which military spouses can benefit.



February’s events include:



a college application and scholarship essay review at 10 a.m. Feb. 6;

a healthy eating habits class taught by the Armed Forces Wellness Center at 10 a.m. Feb. 14;

a class on becoming a substitute teacher at 10 a.m. Feb. 20; and

a federal resume review at 9 a.m. Feb. 28. Attendees are asked to bring their resume.

Walt Harris, Fort Leonard Wood’s Transition Services manager and part of the team of experts operating the SRC, said he looks forward to seeing military spouses “create opportunities for themselves.”



“It doesn’t matter if it’s for your career field, educational opportunities or just to come to connect with those unique individuals that have some of the same experiences as being a military spouse — we can make a difference as a team,” he said.



One of the spouses in attendance at the ceremony was Isabel Becerril, who arrived at Fort Leonard Wood from Fort Cavasos, Texas, just two weeks ago.



She said she was impressed with the welcome she and her family received after arriving at the mid-Missouri installation.



“Most of the spouses are lost when they get to a new military base; they don’t even know where to start,” Becerril said. “Sometimes, we’re scared to ask where things are, and for them to offer this and help us out in whatever we’re needing, that’s great.”



Those interested in learning more about the Fort Leonard Wood SRC can call 573.596.3196, or email SRC-FLW@outlook.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 13:40 Story ID: 463049 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Leonard Wood celebrates opening of Spouse Resource Center, by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.