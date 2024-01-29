Dedicated Soldier Builds Pregnancy/Postpartum Physical Training Program at Fort Carson

Photo By Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne | Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, division command sergeant major of the 4th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne | Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, division command sergeant major of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, supports the Soldiers of the Pregnancy/Postpartum Physical Training Program as they complete the Sprint Drag Carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2024. It’s important to give the P3T Soldiers opportunities to advance their careers while providing the time and flexibility needed to care for growing families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne) see less | View Image Page

A dedicated and passionate Soldier volunteered when the Pregnancy/Postpartum Physical Training (P3T) program at the Ivy Division needed someone qualified to become the installation instructor trainer for the division.



From the small town of Hunt, Texas, Sgt. Erika Flores, a signal operations support specialist for the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, took the position.



“The program wasn’t what I knew it could be, and that’s when I decided I’m going to be the change,” said Flores. “I’m going to help by seeing who I need to talk to to help these Soldiers out and set them up for success.”



The P3T program promotes readiness and health by maintaining the fitness levels of pregnant Soldiers, and successfully reintegrating postpartum Soldiers back into unit physical readiness training.



Flores's role as the installation instructor and trainer includes building the monthly PT schedule, ensuring that the PT plan is safe, training exercise leaders(instructor), scheduling education coordinates for their Tuesday informative classes, and managing other administrative duties.



“Sergeant Flores has been the sole lead as the installation instructor and trainer for a year and a half,” said Maj. Ashley Denoyer, P3T’s officer in charge. “She has been keeping the program running by being the light and the subject matter expert for the ladies in the program. She was instrumental in getting the program the attention it needs from the leaders across the installation.”



In the last seven months, she has trained over 60 exercise leaders, which helped build the effectiveness and the culture of the P3T program.



Flores is a mother of two and has been through the P3T program twice. She used her experiences dealing with her pregnancies and postpartum and plans to help the women as much as she can.



“I had postpartum depression, which is why I want to show them support, make them feel comfortable talking to me, and help them find the resources to help with their situation,” said Flores.



She stated she passionately wanted this program to succeed for the betterment of the Soldiers so that the culture around pregnancies and postpartum feels welcoming.



“It gives them a big support, especially with getting all the pregnant and postpartum Soldiers into the program,” said Flores. “It gives them a cohesive bond where they know that they are not alone and to understand that they are going through this together.”



Soldier moms have 365 days after the birth of a child in the new Army Directive 2022-06 (Parenthood, Pregnancy, and Postpartum) before they take a record Army Combat Fitness Test and meet their height and weight standards.



To get more information on the P3T program at 4th Inf. Div. contact this email at erika.flores9.mil@army.mil.