Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s New Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Provides Increased Efficiency and Safety

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) is building a brand new Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant to increase wastewater treatment capacity, incorporate more efficient technologies and enhance safety for plant operators. The plant has the ability to treat in excess of two million gallons a year. Phase one of the facility was completed in October 2023 and the second phase is expected to be completed by fall 2024.

“The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWTP) is a brand-new facility that is replacing the old IWTP that had been in continuous operation since 1976,” said NNSY Environmental Protection Specialist Michael Zemienieuski. “The new IWTP is being constructed in two phases: phase one, which became operational in October 2023 houses the treatment process; and phase two, which is currently under construction, will contain storage and maintenance areas, administrative offices, a control room, laboratory and additional personnel support rooms.”

“The IWTP supports the mission of NNSY by treating the industrial wastewater in-house and removes a large liability from the Navy as NNSY is responsible for the wastewater from generation to final disposal,” said Zemienieuski. “As overhaul and modernization processes and techniques change, different waste streams are generated and the IWTP is capable of treating these new waste streams with little or no changes to plant operations.”

The IWTP operates under regulations controlled by the Clean Water Act, which is overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality while NNSY’s Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Office (Code 106) monitors operations and compliance. A dedicated team of eight licensed operators keeps the IWTP running 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 12:52 Story ID: 463041 Location: VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s New Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Provides Increased Efficiency and Safety, by Susanne Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.