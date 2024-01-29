Ecuadorian military leaders visit Kentucky Air National Guard

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Story by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Key leaders from the Ecuadorian military met with Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard here Jan. 31 to tour the 123rd Airlift Wing and learn more about the wing’s missions.

    They also spoke with unit members about their roles in supporting U.S. military operations around the world while also serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky during times of crisis or natural disaster.

    The Kentucky Army and Air National Guard have been partners with the Ecuadorian military since 1996 through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program.

    The cooperative military-to-military exchange matches U.S. National Guard units with foreign allies, fostering enhanced understanding across all aspects of civil and military affairs.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
