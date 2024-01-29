Ecuadorian military leaders visit Kentucky Air National Guard

Photo By Dale Greer | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elija Lamastus, right, a medic assigned the Kentucky Air...... read more read more

Photo By Dale Greer | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elija Lamastus, right, a medic assigned the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Medical Group Detachment 1, demonstrates the use of a combat application tourniquet to Ecuadorian Navy Adm. Jaime Patricio Vela Erazo, chief of staff of the Ecuadorian military, at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 31, 2024. Vela Erazo is one of several Ecuadorian military leaders visiting this week to exchange information with the Kentucky National Guard as part of the State Partnership Program, a National Guard Bureau effort that pairs Guard units with foreign allies to foster enhanced understanding across all aspects of civil and military affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer) see less | View Image Page