Removal of Excess Industrial Plant Equipment Improves Production at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been focusing on the removal of older and unneeded Industrial Plant Equipment (IPE) to improve workforce safety and production efficiency.



“It is critical to our mission to have reliable and capable equipment for the safety of our personnel and to complete requirements as scheduled,” said NNSY (C900F.2) Equipment Division Head, Matthew Diggs. “At the end of the day, it is the workforce that allows us to get the boats out on time, and it is our responsibility to ensure they have equipment readily available to do so.”



After a fall 2023 visit from the Naval Sea Systems Command Property Officer, Lizz Arre, discussing this priority, the shipyard team set a goal to have 50 assets excessed within 60 days and as of November 29, 71 assets had been removed.



“The big win here is that the team, consisting of Codes 900F, 300, 700 and 931, was able to work with Defense Logistics Agency-A, Defense Reutilization and Marketing Offices, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems, NAVSEA and the NAVSEA 04 team to excess other items as well,” said Shipyard Production Resources Officer Captain Frank Gasperetti. “We gained huge partnerships with all the parties and the team is looking at pushing more IPE out the door over the next year.”



“Norfolk Naval Shipyard has three priority areas in regard to equipment excessing: Building 163 furnace, Dry Dock 4 enclosures and Building 171, Shop 31, equipment,” said NNSY (C-900F) Facilities and Equipment Manager Joseph Singer. “Eliminating the old equipment creates space for modern equipment which improves our workforce’s production efficiency and helps NNSY meet our mission.”



“NNSY is always working hard to improve our production efficiency in order to support the needs of the Fleet,” said Shipyard Commander Captain Jip Mosman.

