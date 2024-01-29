MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Peter I. Belk, performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, recognized base personnel for promoting safety and occupational health, during a visit to the base on Feb. 1, 2024.



“This was a fantastic opportunity to recognize the Marine Corps and the people at Quantico who make this mission happen every day,” Belk said.



Belk visited Marine Corps Air Facility and Marine Corps Systems Command Transportation Demonstration Support Area to personally address the personnel’s diligence toward safety and occupational health.



During his visit to MCAF, he awarded three Marines a certificate of recognition for their actions saving another Marine’s life, who experienced a severe heat-related illness, effectively preventing the illness from turning into an injury or worse.



“Your effort to take action prevented something far worse from happening,” Belk said to the Marines. “That culture of safety is what helps us do the behaviors that save lives, from the training environment to the battle space.”



MARCORSYSCOM showcased future materiel to Belk, where leaders and Marines briefed him on the safety aspects it all provides to the force.



Before leaving the base, Belk explained the importance of recognizing personnel for their work.



“Our number one resource is our people,” he emphasized. “The more that we’re able to establish the importance and the priority of what they do every day, the more we know we’re taking care of them.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 12:21 Story ID: 463030 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DOD representative visits Quantico, awards three Marines, by LCpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.