Delaware Native Selected as USS Blue Ridge Sailor of the Year

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Charlotte Duran | YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Jan. 31, 2024) – Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Charlotte Duran | YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Jan. 31, 2024) – Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Keyur Patel from Delaware, provides aloft training to Sailors aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 31. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and as the 7th Fleet command ship it routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Duran) see less | View Image Page

Out of nearly 600 enlisted Sailors aboard, only one can earn Sailor of the Year (SOY). This award goes out to those who work hard, lead others, and demonstrate they are the finest in the fleet. In 2023, 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) selected a Delaware native for this honor.



Keyur Patel is an Interior Communications Electrician (IC) 1st Class forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan. He enlisted on April 26th, 2010, from Wilmington, Delaware. ICs are tasked with installing, maintaining, and repairing the equipment needed for interior communications within ships and shore facilities.



When Patel enlisted in the Navy, he didn't anticipate the unexpected twists that lay ahead.



"I initially joined because I wanted to be a corpsman and continue my career as a radiographer," he said. "My recruiter advised me to take IC for now and to change my rate at boot camp. That is not something that someone can do once you have signed your contract."



Even though Patel didn't start at his desired rate, he found opportunities for growth in the Navy. Patel overcame much before arriving at USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), 7th Fleet flagship, but this ship provided some of his greatest challenges.



"Some problems were coming out of the Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) period," Patel said. "The best way to deal with many problems at once, for me, is to tackle one problem at a time."



The mighty Blue Ridge can provide many challenges. Still, with hard work and dedication, Patel has tackled hundreds of technical issues the ship has faced and completed them flawlessly and professionally.



Patel credits his growth as a Sailor to the mentorship of his leaders.



"The most influential mentors I have had are probably my current chain of command because they have allowed me the opportunity to lead and impact change while learning from my mistakes and growing as a Sailor and leader," said Patel. "Honestly, I cannot say what the defining difference between me and my peers was that made me the final selection. This is the first time I've won an award at the command level."



Even though other first-class petty officers could have won SOY, it was Patel's chain of command who believed in him. Patel dedicated himself to the Navy for almost 14 years, and through hard work, perseverance, and believing in himself, he was deemed the winner.



"I was very surprised and elated when I won SOY," said Patel. "There was some stiff competition, and I know it was very close at the end. If someone else is trying to earn SOY, I would advise them not to be nervous and put their best foot forward."



Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more information about USS Blue Ridge, visithttps://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lcc19/Tag/198567/uss-blue-ridge